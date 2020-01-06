57°F
Digital health, baby tech products in spotlight ahead of CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2020 - 4:31 pm

The CES 2020 trade show doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday, but members of the media were given a sneak peak at product launches Sunday afternoon.

A couple of hundred members of the media gathered at Mandalay Bay to hear announcements on products in digital health, baby tech, kids and family tech, fitness and wearable tech, high-tech retailing and digital money. Despite some technical issues with slide shows and audio, various companies revealed some of the newest devices and services that are set to hit the market.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the event.

Digital health

According to a consumer tech forecast from the Consumer Technology Association, which sponsors CES, digital health devices are set to be a $10.6 billion market in 2020.

Las Vegas physician Dr. Samir Qamar introduced the MedWand at the event. Likening it to the tricorder device from “Star Trek,” the MedWand combines a stethoscope, thermometer, EKG and about seven other diagnostic devices in one hand-held item. The pocket-size device allows patients to be analyzed by their doctors from anywhere in the world.

CES 2020

All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Scott Kim, CEO of Neofect USA, also introduced the “smart balance,” a lower-limb exercise rehabilitation device for stroke survivors. Kim likened the device to the “Dance Dance Revolution” game.

“Stroke survivors can work on their re-stabilization as well as re-balancing,” he said. “Patients, patients’ family and clinicians can monitor the progress all together.”

Baby tech

Baby tech and digital health producer Jill Gilbert said consumers are living in an era that is transforming parents’ lives.

“Smart parents are just demanding smart tech,” she said.

Pittsburgh-based company 4Moms unveiled its newest device, the mamaRoo sleep bassinet, which aims to help babies fall asleep and stay asleep longer. The device has five motions and speeds, four built-in white noises, a vibration mode and is app-controlled through Bluetooth connection.

Fitness and wearable tech

This will be the 10th year fitness and wearable tech has been featured at CES.

Herberto Calves, president of MyxFitness, announced the company’s newest offering: a digital-only service on Apple and Android devices that will start in April. This comes after the company announced the launch of its in-home fitness equipment and on-demand digital classes in November.

Julie Sylvester, a producer for sports and fitness tech, also ran through a list of new product launches in this category, including: the Manta5, a “half bike, half plane jet ski” that replicates cycling on water; the brain-computer interface BrainUp; the LifeLeaf noninvasive glucose monitor; the Orcan Hear class of wearable AI that augments and integrates with hearing aids; Circular, a smart ring with biometric tracking; and Tech Air, a motorcycle jacket with a five airbag system.

There’s also the Ivea Twin C smartwatch that collects environmental data and shares it with climate change scientists, and Wearin’, a wearable connectivity solution that maximizes safety and performance of humans in industries like construction and health care.

“We are CES-ready to move into the wearable tech future,” Sylvester said.

High tech retailing

Robin Raskin, founder of Living in Digital Times, said the spread of 5G service will help the retail industry move toward “frictionless retailing,” when consumers make a purchase without cash or a credit card — similar to ordering an Uber or Lyft through an app.

She also mentioned a move toward personalized shopping experiences, when companies use data to tailor products and create more satisfied and loyal consumers.

“Beauty is really leading the pack in creating personalized shopping experiences,” she said before introducing Logan McGill, senior marketing manager of SkinTech, Neutrogena.

McGill introduced the next generation of Neutrogena Skin360. The free app can process over 100,000 skin pixels and recommends skincare products.

“Looking at our consumers, not one is the same,” McGill said. “We’re here to help our consumers understand how to manage their skin and achieve their best skin health.”

CES runs through Friday in Las Vegas. It is not open to the public.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

