Discount furniture retailer to close Las Vegas Valley locations in bankruptcy

American Freight stores nationwide, including two in the Las Vegas Valley, will be closing their doors after owner Franchise Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 2:35 pm
 

All American Freight stores nationwide, including two in the Las Vegas Valley, will be closing their doors after owner Franchise Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

Both locations, 1437 W. Sunset Road and 4854 W. Loan Mountain Road, are expected to close, with closing sales beginning nationwide in-store and online on Tuesday, the company said in a news release. No closing date was disclosed.

According to Franchise Group, operations will be winding down at all American Freight operations as part of their restructuring support agreement, which has struggled due to inflation and “macroeconomic challenges facing the large durable goods sector.”

Going forward, Franchise Group said it will be focusing on their leading brands Pet Supplies Plus, The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy’s Home Furnishings for sustained growth.

In July, another home goods and electronics retailer, Conn’s Home Plus, filed for bankruptcy, closing 170 across the country and three in Nevada.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

