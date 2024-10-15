88°F
Big discounts as furniture store to close all Las Vegas Valley locations

Store closing sign hangs on the outer wall near the entrance to a Conn's appliance store Tuesda ...
Store closing sign hangs on the outer wall near the entrance to a Conn's appliance store Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
October 15, 2024 - 1:20 pm
October 15, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 

Three Conn’s HomePlus stores across the Las Vegas Valley will be closing after the home goods and electronics retailer filed for bankruptcy in July.

The 134-year-old retailer is closing all of its over 170 stores across 15 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 23 due to declining sales, according to reports. The company also acquired W.S. Badcock in late 2023 and will close all 380 stores, although no locations are in Nevada.

All three Nevada locations are slated to close on Oct. 31, the company said. The store is now offering 60 to 80 percent discounts on in-store items and up to an extra 20 percent off “absolutely everything.” All sales are final.

Here are the locations closing

2201 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas

120 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

3185 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

