Downtown shop donating July doughnut sales to New Vista nonprofit

A New Vista donut is pictured at Donut Bar in Las Vegas on July 8, 2021. This month's sales for the blueberry and Meyer Lemon treat at Donut Bar will benefit intellectual and developmental disabilities nonprofit New Vista. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A downtown Las Vegas bakery hopes its new treat will raise some dough for Disability Awareness Month and the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Donut Bar created a July donation campaign featuring a special doughnut to benefit New Vista, a nonprofit that serves Nevadans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The doughnut bakery in downtown Las Vegas will donate 100 percent of the proceeds of the $2 New Vista doughnut, blueberry- and Meyer lemon-flavored to match the disability awareness colors, it said in a news release.

“Donut Bar is always looking for fun ways that we can support and give back to our fellow Las Vegans,” Jeff Thomas, executive chef of Donut Bar, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to partner with an organization like New Vista. The community they’ve built and services they provide to the (intellectual and developmental disabilities) community have been instrumental to the success of its members living independent and fulfilling lives.”

New Vista works with people with disabilities, such as Down syndrome and autism spectrum disorder, through programming and assisted living arrangements. Proceeds will benefit New Vista members and provide services, training and housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to partner with a Las Vegas classic like Donut Bar,” Archie McArthur, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “They were so willing to partner with us for this initiative and are helping us bring awareness to the services we provide to the IDD community. Partners like Donut Bar are instrumental to engaging the support of the community and ensuring the success of our members living independent and fulfilling lives.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.