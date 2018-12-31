2 more Nevada companies file requests to leave NV Energy

Two more companies have asked the Nevada Public Utilities Commission for permission to leave NV Energy, adding to a total list of 10 companies that have requested access to an alternative energy supplier in 2018.

The SLS Las Vegas on March 29, 2018. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Both SLS Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort in Reno submitted initial applications Dec. 20.

The two companies said in documents filed with the PUC that they intend to receive energy from Tenaska Power Services Co. and hope to start taking service from Tenaska around Oct.1, 2019.

Tenaska is one of the largest private energy companies in the country, and offers marketing and trading services with the Western Electricity Coordinating Council wholesale power markets.

Documents do not outline why the two companies are making efforts to find alternative providers, but spokespeople from other major casinos that have moved to leave the utility have said electricity costs are a determining factor.

At least six companies have left NV Energy, starting with Barrick Gold Corp. in 2005. Their exits have come with hefty fees meant to offset their company’s departure and negate unexpected costs for NV Energy’s remaining customers. For example, MGM Resorts International left NV Energy in 2016 after paying $86.9 million in exit fees. Caesars Entertainment Corp. left in 2018 after paying $47.5 million.

