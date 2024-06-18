‘A continued public danger:’ Solar company fined $460K, banned in Nevada

Solarize LLC was fined $460,000 for causing harm to homeowners by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

Las Vegas residents to see lower electric bills this July

Ratepayers to foot most of the bill on $5.3B in new NV Energy projects

Nevada’s gas prices could soon skyrocket. Blame it on a new California law

A solar company received a $460,000 fine and had its license revoked in a recent decision by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

Solarize LLC’s leaders also were barred from ever working as contractors in the state following the June 12 NSCB disciplinary hearing, according to a Tuesday new release.

Administrative Law Judge Richard Scotti found Solarize LLC, dba Get Solarize, liable for violating Nevada statutes on 46 counts and failing to make changes after NSCB’s multiple warnings regarding its actions.

“I’m going to find that they (Solarize LLC) have caused extensive massive harm to homeowners and remain a continued public danger,” Scotti said during the hearing.

The fine is the strongest possible punishment levied against a solar company.

An NSCB investigation discovered that the company caused $21,500 in damages to homeowner Barbara Erekson.

“It’s like the Wild Wild West out there. I just don’t want solar companies to harm anymore homeowners,” she said.

A Nevada State Contractors Board investigation found Solarize workers placed the wrong inverters on Erekson’s home.

Solarize LLC has faced previous NSCB sanctions prior to this ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com