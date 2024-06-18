87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Energy

‘A continued public danger:’ Solar company fined $460K, banned in Nevada

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
New California regulations could cause gas prices to skyrocket in Nevada, according to official ...
Nevada’s gas prices could soon skyrocket. Blame it on a new California law
Power transmission lines are shown in this file photo. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
$4.24B NV Energy transmission project takes step forward
Ratepayers to foot most of the bill on $5.3B in new NV Energy projects
NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas residents to see lower electric bills this July
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 1:58 pm
 

A solar company received a $460,000 fine and had its license revoked in a recent decision by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

Solarize LLC’s leaders also were barred from ever working as contractors in the state following the June 12 NSCB disciplinary hearing, according to a Tuesday new release.

Administrative Law Judge Richard Scotti found Solarize LLC, dba Get Solarize, liable for violating Nevada statutes on 46 counts and failing to make changes after NSCB’s multiple warnings regarding its actions.

“I’m going to find that they (Solarize LLC) have caused extensive massive harm to homeowners and remain a continued public danger,” Scotti said during the hearing.

The fine is the strongest possible punishment levied against a solar company.

An NSCB investigation discovered that the company caused $21,500 in damages to homeowner Barbara Erekson.

“It’s like the Wild Wild West out there. I just don’t want solar companies to harm anymore homeowners,” she said.

A Nevada State Contractors Board investigation found Solarize workers placed the wrong inverters on Erekson’s home.

Solarize LLC has faced previous NSCB sanctions prior to this ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Ratepayers to foot most of the bill on $5.3B in new NV Energy projects
recommend 2
$4.24B NV Energy transmission project takes step forward
recommend 3
Las Vegas residents to see lower electric bills this July
recommend 4
COMMENTARY: The true cost of wind and solar energy
recommend 5
LETTER: Technology will solve green energy problems
recommend 6
LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition