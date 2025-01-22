Ivanpah Solar is shutting down majority of its plant

Two-thirds of Ivanpah Solar Generating Facility is shutting down after a major California utility company terminated its contract with plant owners.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System is pictured, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the base of Clark Mountain in California. The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System is a concentrated solar thermal plant located across the state line from Primm, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The solar power generating facility that can be seen from Interstate 15, just across the state line from Primm, is set to partially shut down, according to NRG Energy.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating Facility is shutting down two-thirds of its plant after Pacific Gas and Electric Company terminated its power purchase agreement with NRG Energy, which will close Unit 1 and Unit 3 of Ivanpah, according to NRG.

PG&E contracted with NRG to provide energy to customers in 2009 and the agreement was planned to run until 2039, but PG&E decided to end the agreement with plant owners Solar Partners to save ratepayers money, PG&E said.

”With support from the U.S. Department of Energy, have finalized negotiations with PG&E to terminate their two long-term purchase power agreements, which will provide significant savings for California ratepayers,” said a representative from NRG. “Once deactivated, the units will be decommissioned so that the site can potentially be repurposed for more conventional renewable energy production.”

PG&E and Solar Partners have agreed to terminate their contract if approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E customers would stop receiving power from the plant beginning in 2026 and NRG would then deactivate and decommission the units.

Ivanpah has around 55 employees; currently, no layoffs have been announced.

Fifteen years ago, Ivanpah opened across the state line from Primm in San Bernardino County as the world’s largest concentrating solar power project. It spans 3,500 acres and is a 386-megawatt solar concentrating thermal power plant consisting of three individual units.

Nowadays, photovoltaic solar has surpassed CSP and become the dominant choice for renewable, clean energy, being more cost effective and flexible.

In 2023, Solar Partners offered PG&E the opportunity to terminate the Ivanpah Solar power purchase agreements, which is part of regulatory requirements. Ivanpah’s owners Solar Partners and the DOE finalized negotiations with PG&E on Jan. 14, which allowed for the DOE “maximize the recovery of its loans and provide savings for California ratepayers,” according to a news release from NRG.

Unit 2 is contracted by Southern California Edison and will remain in service.

