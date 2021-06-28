102°F
Energy

MGM Resorts activates solar power array

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 8:40 am
 
MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegass88s
MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegass88s
MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegass88s

MGM Resorts International on Monday launched a 100-megawatt solar array designed to power 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., were among those expected to attend the event.

The Mega Solar Array project was developed in partnership with Invenergy, a developer and operator of sustainable energy projects, and structured through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Earlier this year, Invenergy sold a 75 percent interest in the project to AEP Renewables, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, one of the nation’s largest electric companies. Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide operations and maintenance and balance-of-plant services under a long-term agreement.

The 323,000-panel array marks the hospitality industry’s largest directly sourced renewable electricity project worldwide, according to an MGM Resorts release. It is expected to produce up to 90 percent of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas daylight power needs.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.

