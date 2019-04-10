MSG Sphere gets OK to leave NV Energy — before lights turn on

An aerial photo of the construction site of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a collaboration between Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp., on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An artist's rendering of the MSG Sphere Las Vegas. (MSG)

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Wednesday approved MSG Sphere’s request to leave NV Energy and use an alternative power provider — with no exit fee.

The 400,000-square-foot Sphere project is a partnership with Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp. The performance and special events center, scheduled to open behind The Venetian and Palazzo during fiscal year 2021, will have a 360-foot-tall dome with an LED exterior light display and a revolutionary sound system.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. considered leaving NV Energy in 2016. Las Vegas Sands decided to stay with the utility after the PUC said the company would have to pay a $23.9 million exit fee. The commission and NV Energy seek exit fees because they claim that departures from the monopoly place increased costs on remaining customers.

Because MSG Sphere gave notice to NV Energy that it did not plan to become a bundled customer in August — before it was included in any of the utility’s planning or load forecasting — it will not have to pay an exit fee.

The commission said in PUC filings that NV Energy will not be “burdened by the increased costs” and Sphere’s departure won’t increase remaining ratepayers’ electric service costs.

MSG Sphere has not yet identified its new power provider, but it said in PUC filings that it is requesting proposals and has “no intention of taking service directly from generation assets that are owned by or contractually committed to NV Energy.” NV Energy will still deliver power to the facility.

MSG joins a growing list of companies that have left or are trying to leave NV Energy to obtain cheaper power or choose different energy sources, such as solar power.

Six companies have officially exited the utility, starting with Barrick Gold Corp. in 2005.

NV Energy spent $63 million last year to defeat ballot Question 3 and preserve its monopoly. Las Vegas Sands Corp. donated more than $20 million to the campaign to pass Question 3 and create a competitive, open electricity market.

Since voters rejected Question 3 in November’s election, NV Energy has announced plans for $100 million in rate cuts. Additionally, NV Energy is hoping to roll out a new rate option for government entities and large, commercial customers that’s both cheaper and solar-based, according to documents filed with the PUC.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

