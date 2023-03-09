Nevadans can expect an even higher gas bill in April

Southwest Gas filed plans to raise customer rates in April, and it’s the highest increase compared to the most recent quarterly rate hikes.

Southwest Gas filed plans to raise customer rates in April. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevadans should expect their gas bill to be even higher next month as Southwest Gas filed plans to raise customer rates, starting April 1.

The utility aims to increase rates by an average of 17.7 percent in Southern Nevada and 18.9 percent in Northern Nevada, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission. The company filed their rate adjustment plan Feb. 24, but it was not made public until Thursday because the PUC said it was still processing the filing.

The rate increases would bring an additional $142.9 million in revenue for Southwest Gas, with $113.1 million from Southern Nevada and $29.8 million from Northern Nevada.

Southwest Gas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s the third consecutive quarter that Southwest Gas implemented rate increases in Nevada, but the hikes starting April 1 marks the utility’s largest increase. October ushered in an 8 percent hike and on Jan. 1, customers saw an average increase of 5.2 percent.

These rate increases also come in the midst of Southwest Gas pursuing a separate annual rate increase that would add $2.77 to the average single-family home in Southern Nevada.

Southwest Gas has said the rate increases are due to higher fuel purchase costs, and that there’s been an increase in demand for natural gas both domestically and internationally as a result of global events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

January inflation data from the Consumer Price Index showed utility gas prices increased 26.7 percent year-over-year, and prices jumped by 6.7 percent from January to December.

Southern Nevada rates

— Single-family residential ratepayers should expect an increase of 16.4 percent, or $10.49, to their their monthly bill.

— Multifamily residential ratepayers should expect an increase of 14.7 percent to their monthly bill, an additional $5.61.

Overall, the rate adjustments will increase the price of a therm, the unit of measurement for natural gas, for Southern Nevadans by about 22 cents.

Northern Nevada rates

— Single-family residential ratepayers can expect their monthly bill to increase by 17.6 percent, or $18.24.

— Multifamily residential ratepayers should expect an increase of 16 percent, which would add $10.04 per month.

The rate adjustments will increase the price of a therm for Northern Nevada ratepayers by an estimated 29 cents.

Southwest Gas isn’t the only utility increasing prices next month. NV Energy filed its quarterly rate adjustment with the PUC last month to raise its rates. Southern Nevadans will see an average increase of 1.54 percent starting April 1. Residents of Northern Nevada can expect an average rate increase of 6.41 percent.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.