105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Energy

NV Energy asks for help conserving power during ‘unprecedented’ heat wave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2022 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2022 - 1:37 pm
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 20 ...
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy sent an alert Thursday morning advising Nevada residents to help reduce strain on the western U.S. power grid during the long weekend’s heat wave.

People are being asked to conserve energy between 5 and 8 p.m. daily.

Officials in Nevada and neighboring California are highly recommending residents set the thermostat to 78 or higher to conserve electricity, barring any medical issues. California has Flex Alerts in place, calling for voluntary electricity reductions.

California officials are advising about possible blackouts Thursday and in subsequent days because of heavy power demand. Nevada has not said blackouts are possible.

Other recommendations:

— Use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.

— Use large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

— Only run your pool pump 8 to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.

— Charge electric vehicles before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. NV Energy offers an EV time of use rate to help customers save money by charging during off-peak hours.

Going out of town?

Residents who will be out of town during the holiday weekend can also help reduce energy use while they are away by:

— Adjust the thermostat to 82 degrees or higher.

— Unplug appliances and electronics that are not in use.

— Close window coverings to keep the heat out.

MOST READ
1
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
2
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
3
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
4
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
5
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST