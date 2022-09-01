NV Energy asks for help conserving power during ‘unprecedented’ heat wave

Dangerous, prolonged heat has settled over the western part of the country. NV Energy is asking for help conserving power. California is warning of possible blackouts.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy sent an alert Thursday morning advising Nevada residents to help reduce strain on the western U.S. power grid during the long weekend’s heat wave.

People are being asked to conserve energy between 5 and 8 p.m. daily.

Officials in Nevada and neighboring California are highly recommending residents set the thermostat to 78 or higher to conserve electricity, barring any medical issues. California has Flex Alerts in place, calling for voluntary electricity reductions.

California officials are advising about possible blackouts Thursday and in subsequent days because of heavy power demand. Nevada has not said blackouts are possible.

An unprecedented heat wave is underway in Nevada and the entire western U.S. that will contribute to increased energy use and place strain on the western electric grid. Help reduce stress on the electric grid during this time by reducing energy use, especially between 5-8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/L8CD6BQP7Y — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) September 1, 2022

Other recommendations:

— Use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.

— Use large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

— Only run your pool pump 8 to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.

— Charge electric vehicles before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. NV Energy offers an EV time of use rate to help customers save money by charging during off-peak hours.

Going out of town?

Residents who will be out of town during the holiday weekend can also help reduce energy use while they are away by:

— Adjust the thermostat to 82 degrees or higher.

— Unplug appliances and electronics that are not in use.

— Close window coverings to keep the heat out.