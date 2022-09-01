Excessive heat warning extended for the long weekend: How to stay safe

Dangerous, prolonged heat will continue through the Labor Day weekend — a warning has been extended through Tuesday. Temperatures are 8-12 degrees above normal.

Power lines are seen under a cloudy sky, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave will continue through the holiday weekend with an excessive heat warning now extended through Tuesday.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 110. The Friday high is forecast to be 108. The expected high for Labor Day is 110. Temperatures will be between 8 and 12 degrees above normal and the warning extends until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be little heat relief in the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday and Sunday will have morning lows around 86, which might set records for those dates.

Red Rock Canyon highs are expected in the 102-103 range for the weekend. If hiking, authorities recommend being prepared with plenty of water, wearing proper shoes and hiking in pairs.

[NV Energy asks for help conserving power during ‘unprecedented’ heat wave ]

A heat advisory has also been issued for Western Nevada from 11 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. It includes all of western Nevada and northeast California.

The state put out an Extreme Heat Resource Guide in June. Find that here.

Expect it to be a hot one across the area today with highs around 8-10 degrees above normal. Could even tie or break daily records in some locations! Try to stay cool & remember to hydrate! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/uuKOxhFIKL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 31, 2022

Cooling stations, staying safe

Clark County has several cooling stations open across the county. You can check locations, hours and other details here.

Residents and visitors are reminded:

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

[How extreme heat affects your body ]

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Nausea, dizziness, headaches and muscle cramps are signs of heat exhaustion. With continued exposure to high heat and sunlight, the body could begin to experience multi-organ failure.

— Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Nevada workers at risk for heat illness have new protections.

— Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.