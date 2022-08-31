Record temps possible this week, but maybe not the ones you think

Some Las Vegas record temperatures are likely to fall during the heat wave, but the odds are it will be the morning lows and not the highs for the day.

The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. An excessive warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Some Las Vegas record temperatures are likely to fall during the heat wave, but the odds are it will be the morning lows and not the highs for the day.

Those are what the National Weather Service calls record minimum temperatures, or the lowest temperature of the day.

A heat wave has begun in Southern Nevada and will last several days. The heat can be dangerous if you don’t take proper steps to protect yourself. @NWSVegas Here is a list we compiled of resources and tips to stay safe: https://t.co/seb9DjPyx8 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 30, 2022

Morning lows in the upper 80s cause an increase in electricity demand because air conditioners may run all night.

“There’s a one in three chance or better that we’ll meet or set record minimum temperatures for one or several of the next few days,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The record low for Sept. 1 is 86 while for Sept. 2 is 84 and Sept. 3 is 85. All were set in 2007.

The latest forecast from the Las Vegas office calls for morning lows of 85 each of the three days.

Expect it to be a hot one across the area today with highs around 8-10 degrees above normal. Could even tie or break daily records in some locations! Try to stay cool & remember to hydrate! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/uuKOxhFIKL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 31, 2022

NV Energy is not forecasting any blackout or shortage of power, but did send an email to remind customers of ways to conserve power.

Record highs

As for record high temperatures, 112 is the record for Aug. 31 (set in 1948) and today’s forecast high is 109. The official temperature at Harry Reid International Airport reached 104 at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The record for Sept. 1 is 113 (set in 1950) and the forecast calls for 109. The Sept. 2 record is 110 (set in 1950) and the forecast is 108.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter,