Record temps possible this week, but maybe not the ones you think

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 12:51 pm
 
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of ...
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. An excessive warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Some Las Vegas record temperatures are likely to fall during the heat wave, but the odds are it will be the morning lows and not the highs for the day.

Those are what the National Weather Service calls record minimum temperatures, or the lowest temperature of the day.

Morning lows in the upper 80s cause an increase in electricity demand because air conditioners may run all night.

“There’s a one in three chance or better that we’ll meet or set record minimum temperatures for one or several of the next few days,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The record low for Sept. 1 is 86 while for Sept. 2 is 84 and Sept. 3 is 85. All were set in 2007.

The latest forecast from the Las Vegas office calls for morning lows of 85 each of the three days.

NV Energy is not forecasting any blackout or shortage of power, but did send an email to remind customers of ways to conserve power.

Record highs

As for record high temperatures, 112 is the record for Aug. 31 (set in 1948) and today’s forecast high is 109. The official temperature at Harry Reid International Airport reached 104 at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The record for Sept. 1 is 113 (set in 1950) and the forecast calls for 109. The Sept. 2 record is 110 (set in 1950) and the forecast is 108.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter,

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning
By / RJ

The warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. Nearly a full week of excessive heat could pose health issues for many across Southern Nevada.