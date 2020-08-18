NV Energy asks residents to conserve power amid heat wave

Nevada’s energy company is asking residents across the state to turn off their lights Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Relentless, record-breaking heat across the west is causing energy supply issues, so much so that NV Energy is asking Nevadans to conserve power from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“We understand that many of our customers are home during this time due to the pandemic, and appreciate any small changes they can make to reduce their energy use today,” said Josh Langdon, the company’s vice president of transmission. “By conserving energy together we will help prevent the current Western United States energy supply shortage from escalating into a more serious reliability problem.”

The company recommended Nevadans take a number of steps to conserve energy:

— Turn off lights

— Turn off pool pumps

— Unplug unused electrical appliances like dishwashers, clothes dryers and washing machines

— Set the thermostat no lower than 78 degrees, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool down

— Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

— Close window blinds or shutters to keep the heat out

— Don’t charge electric vehicles during the conservation period

