NV Energy rates to go down this year

In an email to ratepayers on Wednesday, NV Energy CEO Doug Cannon said customers should see some of the electric rates in their bills fall throughout the year.

The average customer’s electric bill in Southern Nevada should be 15 percent lower at the end of 2024 compared to the end of 2023, he said. The promised reduction was attributed to a continued decline in natural gas prices.

“Natural gas prices, a fuel we use to produce some of the electricity you use, have declined and we are able to pass that savings on to our customers through lower energy rates,” Cannon said in his email. “We are very excited to let you know that these lower energy costs are forecast to continue to decrease through 2024 and into 2025.”

NV Energy did drop prices at the start of April as part of its quarterly adjustments. The average reduction for single-family home customers in Southern Nevada was 0.47 percent, which reduced monthly bills by 79 cents. Multifamily customers saw a reduction of 0.50 percent, which reduced monthly bills by 51 cents, according to documents filed with the Public Utilities Commission.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a news release it expects natural gas prices in 2024 will stay lower than previous years since the inventory of natural gas is higher than normal.

Although some electric rates went down at the start of April, Cannon said customers should expect their total bills to increase in the summer months as the demand for energy jumps as temperatures rise.

“Conserving energy where you can is a great way to reduce your monthly energy costs,” Cannon said in his email. “In addition, NV Energy offers a suite of products and services to help you manage your usage and cost. More information on how you can manage your energy usage leading into the summer months is available at nvenergy.com/powershift.”

