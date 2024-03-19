Tesla solar panels will power $12.75M Nevada home

The multimillion-dollar home will feature a “Batcave” style garage in addition to the Tesla solar roof system, the listing agent said.

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

A rendering for a five-bedroom home under construction in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County that has a Tesla solar roof system. (Whisper Homes)

The five-bedroom home is being developed in the Clear Creek Tahoe community in Douglas County. (Clear Creek Tahoe)

A luxury home in Northern Nevada is installing Tesla’s solar roof system to help provide power.

The 7,100-square-foot residence with five bedrooms and six bathrooms is located in the Clear Creek Tahoe community just south of Carson City in Douglas County. The price tag for the home is $12.75 million.

The Tesla solar roof system comprises tiles that capture energy from the sun and batteries that can store the energy obtained during the day for use at night. Having batteries to store excess solar energy is ideal for most homeowners, said Omri Suissa, the CEO of Whisper Homes, the developer of the house.

“When you come back home, you use a lot of appliances at the same tim,e and this is when the batteries are really helpful,” Suissa said. “During the day the tiles charge the batteries, and then when you come home at night, there is no more sun, so those batteries are helping with the energy.”

The solar roof system can provide about 15.9 kilowatts of energy, which covers typical energy uses, but the home would still likely need to be connected to the grid for heavy energy use or if solar energy isn’t abundant on a given day, Suissa said. Roofing for the system costs over $200,000 to install but could provide some savings in the long run, since it can be eligible for around $70,000 in tax credits.

The size of the home and its Tesla solar roof system aren’t the only things justifying the $12.75 million price tag. It also has a subterranean “Batcave” six-car garage, said the listing agent, Mike Dunn of Chase International Luxury Real Estate. He also said the home has a pool and hot tub, a home office, two master suites, a game room that can be turned into a golf simulator and an outdoor kitchen.

Suissa said this isn’t the first house where Whisper Homes has installed a Tesla solar roof system, but it is the first spec house the company has developed with this system. Whisper decided to place this Tesla roof system on the home because it is committed to making its homes energy-efficient and sustainable, he said.

Construction of the home is expected to be finished by the end of the year. If someone is interested in buying the house now, there is still enough time to have input on the finishing touches, Suissa said.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.