Valley Electric board in Pahrump denies financial cover-up

Valley Electric Association Inc. headquarters in Pahrump (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Valley Electric Association’s board members are denying allegations of a financial cover-up and are accusing the Nye County Sheriff’s Office of acting unlawfully during a search of the cooperative’s offices Friday morning.

The officers were looking to find evidence that former CEO Tom Husted had used cooperative money as hush money for a sexual harassment cover-up, leading to rate hikes for members, according to the search warrant.

“We would like to express our outrage at the unnecessary and likely unlawful search,” the Valley Electric board of directors said in a statement released Monday. “We believe the heavy handed manner in which the search was conducted violated Nevada law, as well as the constitutional rights of those detained.”

Allegations of an unlawful search

According to the statement, deputies closed Valley Electric’s main office for two hours while searching through cell phones, personnel and financial files and more.

“Important member services were needlessly disrupted, and members were unnecessarily inconvenienced,” the board said.

According to the statement, it took more than five hours for officers to reveal the reasoning behind the search to staff, who were detained in conference rooms during the search. Current CEO Angela Evans was denied requests to contact counsel until 1:30 that afternoon, and employees were denied access to outside communication, including legal counsel.

“We were shocked at the unprofessional manner in which officers treated VEA employees when initiating the warrant,” the board said in the statement.

Denying allegations

Valley Electric board members said they had no knowledge of the allegations laid out in the search warrant. They argued that no financial cover-up has taken place, something they said is proven by a recent forensic audit from accounting firm Hunton Burdick.

“We were appalled that detectives seemed unaware of readily available on-the-record facts that refute the claims in the affidavit supporting the search warrant,” the board said in the statement.

According to Valley Electric, rates were raised to counteract increasing costs to operate the utility, not for hush money.

The board accused the sheriff’s department of having a “media-obsessed environment” that led to the search warrant.

“It was no surprise to us to learn at the end of the day Friday that no current VEA employee is under investigation,” the board said. “This was at heart a publicity stunt instigated by a small group that is spreading a false narrative about the motives and actions of our cooperative.”

The board accused Sheriff Sharon Wehrly of being personally responsible for the search, and said Valley Electric intends to pursue all legal options.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

