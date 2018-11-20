Artist Connect takes first place at Startup Weekend Las Vegas 2018

With the help of entrepreneurial peers and an expert panel of mentors, Techstars Startup Weekend fosters the ideas of attendees into marketable business plans. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the team Artist Connect, from left, Jannah Bowen, Andrea Cheaney, Tim Osterbuhr, Rohan Khadilkar, and Caren Keyes pose for a photo after winning first place at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The idea for Artist Connect was a platform that allows artists to rent and put up for rent equipment or working space.

Piotr Tomasik, co-founder and CTO of Influential, asks a question of the presenter at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Tomasik was one of four judges to critique the pitches.

Members of the team RentShare deliver their pitch for their company at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Members of the team Remember deliver their pitch for their company at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Ciara Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Green our Planet, asks a question of the presenter at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Bryne was one of four judges to critique the pitches.

Andrea Cheaney delivers her team pitch for Artist Connect at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The idea for Artist Connect was a platform that allows artists to rent and put up for rent equipment or working space, the team won first place.

The screen shows how users would browse gear for rent as part of the pitch of the team Artist Connect at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The idea for Artist Connect was a platform that allows artists to rent and put up for rent equipment or working space, the team won first place.

Tim Osterbuhr delivers his team pitch for Artist Connect at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The idea for Artist Connect was a platform that allows artists to rent and put up for rent equipment or working space, the team won first place.

Members of the team Artist Connect celebrate after winning first place at the 2018 Techstars Startup Weekend at Rob Roy's Innevation Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The idea for Artist Connect was a platform that allows artists to rent and put up for rent equipment or working space.

Local artist Andrea Cheaney was tired of struggling to find art equipment.

Large tools like printing presses, pottery wheels and kilns are hard to find and expensive to own, she said. So the local artist decided to dip her toes in the entrepreneurial world.

After graduating college and moving to Las Vegas in 2005, she “quickly realized that the resources just weren’t there,” she said. “You spend $20,000 on your education and you don’t even have the tools to do it. … It has only been through networking that I have been able to function as a full-time artist.”

To help other artists with similar frustrations, Artist Connect was born.

Artist Connect

Artist Connect, Cheaney’s startup pitch, took first place at this year’s Startup Weekend Las Vegas. Cheaney said she wants to use the team’s success to bring the idea to market.

Cheaney described her startup pitch as the Airbnb for art, a platform that connects artists to resources, like specialized facilities and equipment.

The six-member Artist Connect team has already seen a demand for their product; on Saturday, they were able to find 56 users interested in using the platform and 46 suppliers willing to rent out space or equipment.

Kenny Eliason, one of the event organizers who was with judges as they made their final decisions, said Artist Connect was an instant, unanimous decision for first place.

“It came down to them having a viable product and already having sign-ups,” Eliason said. “Clearly there was a need, clearly nobody else was filling it.”

The team was awarded social media and brand consultations, an Amazon gift card, and a year-long membership to collaborative workspace inside the Innevation Center, among other prizes. Cheaney said most of her team members plan to continue to grow Artist Connect.

Piotr Tomasik, a judge at this year’s competition, said the workspace is extremely helpful to emerging startups. His own startup, Influential, began inside the Innevation Center.

“It was supremely helpful to be able to go to a space where you don’t have to sign a long-term agreement,” he said. “Face-to-face interaction really helps with innovation.”

A history of success

Many pitches at previous startup weekends have found success in the real world. Startup Weekend judge Ciara Byrne’s startup pitch from 2012, Green Our Planet, is still going strong, and Developers.Vegas, which won second place last year, is still operating.

“The close confines for a little bit of time builds camaraderie,” Tomasik said. “If you’re good enough to be number one or number two, there’s some worth behind that.”

The connections made at Startup Weekend are another advantage, said Jonathan Parra, the founder of the second-place winning pitch, RentShare.

“You get connected with some of the best people in Vegas,” he said. “That’s what keeps driving me here. It’s hard to network with people outside of these kinds of events.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.