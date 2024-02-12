35°F
Entrepreneurs

California AI tech company relocates to Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Another California company is relocating to Las Vegas. Pictured is the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, sign on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A California tech company will move its corporate headquarters to Las Vegas to be in the city’s “burgeoning ecosystem in sports, entertainment, tech, and hospitality.”

D1srupt1ve, an artificial intelligence-focused company with a previous address in Marina Del Rey, plans to place its corporate headquarters on the North Strip, it said in a news release. The company intends to bring or locally hire about 150 employees through this year.

Founder and CEO Nathaniel Hunter said Las Vegas’ entrepreneurial values brought the company to the valley.

“There’s a huge buzz in the area when it comes to sports, entertainment, technology and hospitality,” he said in the release. “The crossover of these industries makes for the perfect recipe of human interaction with technology, which is at the heart of what we are focused on at D1srupt1ve.”

The company also highlighted business-friendly incentives from local and state government as a particular allure. It credited conversations with the lieutenant governor’s office about a goal to bring AI-focused companies to the state.

“Leadership at both the state and city level are putting a lot of effort, funding and incentives into the growth of this ecosystem that can allow us the space to make the impact we strive for without limitation,” Head of D1srupt1ve Events Paul Hoffman said in the release. “The city is booming and we look forward to being a part of this massive evolution that is taking place.”

The company moves into a 17,000 square-foot building at 2780 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, across from the Fontainebleau. The space has a content creation studio with AI technology throughout the venue, according to the release.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

