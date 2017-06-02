Finalists chosen in UNLV business plan competition

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A bag for basketballs, a knee implant and specialized windows for resorts are among the finalists in this year’s UNLV business plan competition.

Companies that are or will be incorporated in Clark, Nye or Lincoln counties were invited to compete for a first place prize of $50,000 in cash and business services.

The finalists are:

—Aftaz Growing Systems with a system for growing vegetables;

—Resilient Arthroplasty Device, or RAD, a device to help with knee pain and knee replacements;

—Revive, a sports gear maker whose Game Bag basketball bag will appear on the new ABC TV series “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome”;

—Tech Start Academy, which teaches children as young as 4 to build websites with WordPress;

—Window Magic, which offers windows for resorts.

UNLV will announce the winner June 9.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.