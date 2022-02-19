Las Vegas barber launches Latino-owned razor business

The coronavirus pandemic left Francisco Carbajal on the sidelines with other nonessential workers. Then he parlayed a YouTube video and social media into what he says is the first Latino-owned razor business.

Francisco Carbajal speaks to the Review-Journal about his razor blade company, Filoso, at Icon Barbershop where he works on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Francisco Carbajal outside Icon Barbershop, where he works as a barber while also running a razor blade company, Filoso, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

“Easy” Castro cuts the hair of Jesse Servin on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Icon Barbershop in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Geo Jimenez cuts the hair of Joseph Clark on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Icon Barbershop in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Francisco Carbajal shows a box of razors for his razor blade company, Filoso, at Icon Barbershop on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic sidelined Las Vegas barber Francisco Carbajal, along with many others deemed as nonessential workers. The setback proved to be a blessing.

It was during that downtime that Carbajal co-founded a razor blade company selling products made for barbers by barbers. Filoso Barber Brand, which bills itself as the first Latino-owned razor business in the country, has quickly established itself as an up-and-coming company.

Now he hopes his success will inspire other Latinos and entrepreneurs to take a chance and build something from nothing.

Carbajal said he and Chief Operating Officer Jorshua Nieto launched Filoso — Spanish for “sharp” — about a year ago. Their products are now sold in 11 stores across five states and have drawn interest from international buyers in Mexico, France and Australia.

“I think any business owner, especially a new business owner, will tell you that that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Pandemic beginnings

What the young professional calls his “amazing journey” began online in March 2020.

Barbers weren’t considered essential workers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Carbajal sidelined, in need of an income and something to do. He uploaded a how-to video on DIY men’s haircuts to his YouTube account, FrankThaMan, on March 29, 2020, and promoted links to clippers through Amazon’s affiliate marketing feature.

Carbajal said his video, which had roughly 13,700 views as of Thursday, led to enough clipper purchases to gross about $11,000, but he only ended up pocketing just $88.

The experience steeled his resolve; he felt inspired.

“If I can make $11,000 in a week, why can’t I do that by myself?” he said.

He toyed with the idea of making his own clippers but eventually decided on blades. His YouTube tutorials helped him identify a shortage of barber products and tools, particularly barber tools by and for Latino barbers.

Now, Carbajal is back cutting hair out of a booth at Icon Barbershop, 5051 Stewart Ave., and selling his razors online. The barbershop also sells his products at the front desk.

Filoso sells primarily to barbers, but about 25 percent of its sales go to the general public. The company has gained exposure through paid advertising, Carbajal’s YouTube channel and paying social media influencers to post about the company’s blades. The company sells about 40 boxes per day through e-commerce and 100 boxes each month to barber supply stores, Carbajal said.

Carbajal heavily credits small business investment and development initiative NVGrow for help getting off the ground. NVGrow bills itself as a full-service business development hub that provides strategic research and technical assistance to fledgling businesses.

He reached out to NVGrow about five months ago seeking help funding a purchase order for 10,000 boxes. Carbajal said Filoso was prepared to decline the sale because, without the help, the hefty order “would have broke our business” due to a lack of inventory. However, a month or so later, NVGrow’s NVenture fund offered him a $27,000 grant to fulfill the purchase.

The initiative also helped Carbajal forecast how much product he would need and that the product he bought was in demand, Raiford said. The initiative then helped the company create a distribution plan, develop strong relationships with customers and fortify his e-commerce plan.

‘Young man with a vision’

NVGrow’s founder, Kevin Raiford, was a former professor of Carbajal’s when Carbajal was a student at the College of Southern Nevada. The young entrepreneur reached out for advice about a year ago.

“He walked up and goes ‘Yo, Raiford, I’ve got this great product … that’s gonna help every barber on the planet,’” Raiford recalled Thursday. “I’m like, ‘I believe you, Francisco. It’s gonna happen.’”

“He’s that good, and the product is legit,” he added.

Carbajal is a frequent guest speaker in Raiford’s classes. Raiford gushed over his former student as “the leader of leaders” with business acumen as sharp as his blades and a knack for succinctly explaining his product’s value and features. Carbajal’s smarts, determination and exceptional motivation have put him on an accelerated path to success, he said.

“A lot of barbers would just be content on doing nice fades and nice shaves,” Raiford said. “But he sees the big picture. He’s a young man with a vision and knows how to go hard and execute on that plan. He’s the best.”

Filoso sells razor blades manufactured in China and crafted with Swedish steel, as well as safety razors and razor holders. Carbajal has a big picture aim to bring manufacturing to North America or to a country allied with the U.S.

Carbajal said the company will begin selling texture powder in a few weeks and aftershave and shave gel in two months. He plans to launch a sibling company selling products for women and has set a goal of selling off the businesses within five years.

“There’s definitely a proud feeling in saying you’re an owner of something and for people to use your product,” Carbajal said, adding that strangers have messaged him to say he and his company are inspirational. “Whether they look like me or not, it’s awesome.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.