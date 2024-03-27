Viral TikTok captain teams up with woman-owned Las Vegas watch company

Abingdon Mullin, founder of The Abingdon Co. watches for adventurous women, poses with the Elise in Athenian Silver watch in her Las Vegas office Tuesday, March 26, 2024. TikTok star Captain Kate McCue has invested in the company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Abingdon Mullin, founder of The Abingdon Co. watches for adventurous women, in her Las Vegas office Tuesday, March 26, 2024. TikTok star Captain Kate McCue has invested in the company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Abingdon Mullin, founder of The Abingdon Co. watches for adventurous women, in her Las Vegas office Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Mullin is wearing an Elise in Athenian Silver which has a Swiss movement on her left wrist, and a Jane in Covert with an American movement on her right. TikTok star Captain Kate McCue has invested in the company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Abingdon Mullin, founder of The Abingdon Co. watches for adventurous women, shows a Jackie in Sunset pink watch in her Las Vegas office Tuesday, March 26, 2024. TikTok star Captain Kate McCue has invested in the company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The women-focused Las Vegas watch company Abingdon Co. isn’t just counting the time. Thanks to a recent rebrand and round of investment, it has ambitious growth plans.

Abingdon Mullin, a pilot by profession, founded the company in 2007 with a unique vision-to create watches specifically for women in the aviation industry. However, Abingdon Co. quickly diversified its offerings, catering to women in other traditionally male-dominated sectors such as automotive, boating, and the military. Today, the company boasts a collection of over 55 distinct watch styles, each designed to empower women in their respective fields, Mullin revealed.

In a bold move, Mullin spearheaded a rebranding initiative in 2022, symbolized by the transition from a plane logo to a winged Valkyrie helmet. This transformation was not just a change in aesthetics but a reflection of Abingdon Co.’s evolved mission to create timepieces that resonate with all women, regardless of their profession or lifestyle. The company’s new focus on ‘women who do more’ is a testament to its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

“Doing more could mean being a stay-at-home mom raising three kids, setting a Guinness Book of World Record, building a favorite kit car, or anything else,” Mullin said.

The results of this strategic shift are evident. In 2023, Abingdon Co. experienced a remarkable surge in sales, surpassing the previous year’s figures by over 70 percent. This growth was not limited to sales alone; the company also forged partnerships with industry giants such as Macy’s and O.C. Tanner, as well as all U.S. military retail exchanges. Mullin also hinted at the possibility of more retail partnerships in the pipeline, potentially to be announced later this year.

TikTok star / investor

To keep up with the increased demand garnered from these partnerships, Mullin raised seven-figures in a new investment round, which tapped four women investors.

One of them is Kate McCue, a Las Vegas resident who was also the first American woman to captain a cruise ship and a major figure on TikTok. McCue’s account, with 3.6 million followers, showcases her daily life at sea.

The new partnership between McCue and Abingdon Co. was years in the making as Mullin first reached out to McCue through social media in 2021. She thought McCue was an ideal customer and sold her a diving watch. The pair kept in touch and McCue reached out in 2023 to see if she could get involved with Abingdon Co.

“As a captain who values precision, quality, and tradition, I am thrilled to announce the collaboration with Abingdon Co.” said McCue, in a statement. “Investing in Abingdon Co. represents a commitment to excellence and a shared passion for fine craftsmanship.”

Mullin said she jumped at the chance not only for McCue’s professional experience but also to promote the company on social media.

“It’s very difficult to be a business without having a social media plan these days,” Mullin said. It’s as integral as having your bookkeeping done and having your website done and having all of the traditional sides of the business done. Social media needs to be in that group.”

Abingdon Co. has plans to use other social media figures to promote the brand but Mullin said McCue is the only one who’s also an investor.

Abingdon Co.’s future in Vegas

Outside of social media, Mullin views Abingdon Co.’s location in Las Vegas as a positive to fuel the company’s growth within the jewelry industry.

“Everyone wants an excuse to come to this city, which is great,” Mullin said. “Not only does it help me as a business, not having to travel all over the place to establish business and other countries, they’re all coming here anyway.”

Abingdon Co. is currently renovating a 1,400-square-foot space in downtown Las Vegas, about five blocks south of the Fremont Street Experience, for a retail space, which the company hasn’t had before, Mullin said. She hopes to open the store, which can also host events and classes, by the end of May to take advantage of the jewelry industry coming to town for the JCK jewelry trade show.

Although Abingdon Co. just closed a round of investment, Mullin said she wants to open another seven- to eight-figure investment round in 2024. She said she would eventually like to bring some of Abingdon Co.’s manufacturing operations to Las Vegas as she sees a lot of room to grow the company.

“There’s always the next watch,” Mullin said. “Personally, in my head, I probably have ideas for about 30 different watches that I just want to create.”

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.