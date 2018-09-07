FAA official suggests IDs in drones during Las Vegas convention

As technology continues to advance, drones can also pose a security threat. One solution, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s acting administrator, is to require remote IDs in every drone.

Drones can provide solutions to many industries, helping farmers monitor crops or linemen inspect transmission lines. But as technology continues to advance, drones can also pose a security threat.

One solution, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s acting administrator, is to require remote IDs in every drone.

“No one’s OK with the idea of people driving down the highway without a ticket in their pocket and a tag on their vehicle,” said Daniel Elwell said in his keynote address at the 2018 InterDrone conference at the Rio Wednesday morning. “Why should operating a drone be any different?”

Elwell said national security is one of the top concerns of the FAA, and identifying every drone and operator in the airspace would help address concerns over national security.

“The national airspace system is no place for hide and seek,” he said.

Without a proper way to identify drones, it’ll be much easier for drone operators to get away with irresponsible actions, said Josh Ziering, co-founder of San Francisco-basde drone software company Kittyhawk.

“If we’re going to have all these people flying commercially and responsibly, we need to understand who they are and what they’re doing,” Ziering said at InterDrone Thursday. “Being able to identify people that are flying and doing it responsibly is going to be paramount.”

Roadblocks

Current laws don’t allow the FAA to require remote identification and tracking on model aircraft. Elwell said it’s a regulation that needs to change, and hopes things are altered as part of the FAA’s reauthorization by Congress, which is currently underway.

“This is not a sustainable situation,” Elwell said during the keynote. “Until we can set remote ID requirements that can be universally applied to every drone, until we can make sure everyone is following the same rules inside the system, full integration just isn’t possible.”

Another FAA policy forbids the interruption of any drone’s flight because it’s considered an aircraft. Chris Walach, executive and senior director of the Nevada Insitute for Autonomous Systems, said the policy needs to change to enhance security.

“Policy and procedures need to catch up,” he said. “If you try to identify and control a drone by landing it because it’s in a space it’s not supposed to be, regulation doesn’t allow that. … the number one concern (companies in the drone industry) have is they don’t have those rules and regulations to improve security on multiple levels.”

Sonal Baid, product management team leader at Kittyhawk, said security has been an increasingly relevant topic in the drone community as drone use continues to increase.

“If you’re not taking care of the security perspective (now) … cybersecurity is going to be the major issue,” she said. “We’re calling drones our sensors and internet in the air, and the fact is that sensors and internet is such a deadly combination if they get in the hands of hackers.”

Elwell said that he expects policy changes in the near future.

“We have the ability to do all this excellent stuff, let’s just make sure the people doing it are readily available to talk to should we need to get in touch with them,” he said.

