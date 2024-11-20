‘First of its kind’ limited-service hotel coming to Henderson

A new, limited-service hotel is coming to Henderson and will be the first of its kind in Nevada.

A rendering of the new Sleep Inn & Suites located in Henderson off Marks Street and Sandhurst Road. The hotel is a limited-service, four-story, 95-room hotel slated to open in September 2025. (Courtesy James A. McKellar)

A new hotel is being built for travelers looking for a no-frills, off-Strip place to stay.

Construction has started on a Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel in Henderson on the corner of Marks Street and Sandhurst Road — the first in Nevada. The hotel is limited service and will cater to extended-stay and economy areas of the travel industry.

Set to be complete in September 2025, the property will have four stories, 95 rooms, including eight suites, gift shop, pool, fitness center and will offer free breakfast and WiFi. The hotel is part of the Choice Hotels International brand, which has 22 other brands, including Quality, Comfort, and Sleep Inn in 40 countries.

“We’re close to a Super Walmart, the Galleria Mall, and a number of family style restaurants,” said developer James McKellar. “The Sleep Inn & Suites is just minutes away from two major freeways, which factored greatly into why I chose to develop hotels in the area.”

The lobby and guest rooms will have a modern design. Additionally, each guest room will have a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TV, hair dryer, iron and ironing board.

Sleep Inn has over 600 franchise locations in the South and McKellar said he “wanted to be the only Sleep Inn to date in the state of Nevada.” McKellar also owns the adjacent Comfort Inn, which he says has had “continued high occupancy,” which led to the Sleep Inn development.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.