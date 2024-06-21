Former head of Henderson company guilty of insider trading

The former chairman and CEO of the Henderson-based company could face prison time when a federal judge sentences him in October.

The former chairman and CEO of a publicly traded Henderson health-care company has been convicted of insider trading in the first prosecution exclusively using rules limiting the use of certain trading practices.

Terren Scott Peizer, 64, a resident of Puerto Rico and Santa Monica, California, and a former chairman and CEO of Henderson-based Ontrak Inc., was found guilty Friday of one count of securities fraud and two counts of insider trading.

Peizer is expected to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer on Oct. 21. He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison on the securities fraud count and up to 20 years in prison on each of the insider trading counts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.