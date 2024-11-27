61°F
Free parking offered for Small Business Saturday

FILE - Tourists Marv and Jean Junk of Iowa feed a parking meter along 7th Street in downtown La ...
FILE - Tourists Marv and Jean Junk of Iowa feed a parking meter along 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 12, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2024 - 2:38 pm
 

Parking in Downtown Las Vegas will be free for one day this November.

On Saturday, the city of Las Vegas is offering free on-street meter parking downtown and in the Arts District for Small Business Saturday.

Free parking is being offered to encourage and allow shoppers to shop local stores and restaurants. On-street parking downtown and in Arts District is metered an costs around $1-per-hour.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

