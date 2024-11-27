Free parking offered for Small Business Saturday
The city of Las Vegas is offering free parking in Downtown Las Vegas for one day.
Parking in Downtown Las Vegas will be free for one day this November.
On Saturday, the city of Las Vegas is offering free on-street meter parking downtown and in the Arts District for Small Business Saturday.
Free parking is being offered to encourage and allow shoppers to shop local stores and restaurants. On-street parking downtown and in Arts District is metered an costs around $1-per-hour.
