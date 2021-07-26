Fremont Street Experience to hold job fair this week

Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas is set to host an on-site job fair Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first floor of its parking garage near the elevator lobby.

Fremont Street Experience is conducting a hiring fair this week.

The downtown Las Vegas attraction is set to host an on-site job fair Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Fremont Street Experience parking garage near the elevator lobby.

Jobs include SlotZilla Ride operator, retail sales associate, security officer, custodian, 3D motion graphics designer, business analyst, maintenance planner, social media specialist, Sr. maintenance manager, attractions engineer, attractions maintenance and event staff assistant.

Each position is eligible for full benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, tuition reimbursement and employee referral bonuses, according to a Fremont Street Experience press release. Select positions are also available for quarterly bonuses.

Interested job seekers must apply online before the event and can do so by visiting the Fremont Street Experience’s career page. Applicants are encouraged to come with a current resume.

Prospective employees can visit the Fremont Street Experience’s jobs page for more information on open positions.

