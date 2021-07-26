91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Business

Fremont Street Experience to hold job fair this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2021 - 1:16 pm
 
Fremont Street Experience (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fremont Street Experience (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fremont Street Experience is conducting a hiring fair this week.

The downtown Las Vegas attraction is set to host an on-site job fair Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Fremont Street Experience parking garage near the elevator lobby.

Jobs include SlotZilla Ride operator, retail sales associate, security officer, custodian, 3D motion graphics designer, business analyst, maintenance planner, social media specialist, Sr. maintenance manager, attractions engineer, attractions maintenance and event staff assistant.

Each position is eligible for full benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, tuition reimbursement and employee referral bonuses, according to a Fremont Street Experience press release. Select positions are also available for quarterly bonuses.

Interested job seekers must apply online before the event and can do so by visiting the Fremont Street Experience’s career page. Applicants are encouraged to come with a current resume.

Prospective employees can visit the Fremont Street Experience’s jobs page for more information on open positions.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders make roster moves before start of training camp
Raiders make roster moves before start of training camp
2
Flash flood warning issued for western valley, including Summerlin
Flash flood warning issued for western valley, including Summerlin
3
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
4
Yannick Ngakoue leads newcomers at Raiders training camp
Yannick Ngakoue leads newcomers at Raiders training camp
5
CARTOON: Enemy No. 1.
CARTOON: Enemy No. 1.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Back-to-school shopping: 7 tips for saving money
By Nicole Dow Penny Hoarder

Last year, the National Retail Federation estimated that parents would spend a record average of $789.49 doing back-to-school shopping for children in elementary, middle or high school and about $1,059.20 shopping for college-aged kids. That’s a lot of money for pencils and glue (and Macbooks).