Get your food truck business rolling at this city event
Local officials want to help get restaurateurs rolling at an upcoming small business resource fair for food truck operators.
The cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas as well as Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are co-hosting the “Get Your Business Rolling Small Business and Food Truck Expo” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway, according to a Monday news release.
The event is meant to be a one-stop shop for food truck or ice cream truck businesses that may need help with a number of services through business workshops. The event will offer services such as business license application processing and information, business and safety workshops, consultations, grant funding opportunities and on-site fire, health and petroleum gas inspections.
Admission and parking are free. Food and ice cream trucks will also be serving at the event, according to the release.
Companies planning to receive a truck inspection should bring all their documentation and schedule an inspection by emailing license@lasvegasnevada.gov. Costs for inspections vary, depending on the type of inspection and vehicle.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.