Get your food truck business rolling at this city event

Chef Brett Geiger boxes a Detroit-style pizza at his food truck, Izzy’s Pizza Bus, outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employee Olivia Meier, co-owner Cherish Geiger, employee Chris Hill and co-owner Brett Geiger prepare Detroit-style pizzas at Izzy’s Pizza Bus outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Henderson. The Geigers opened their food truck in 2020, which parks outside some Henderson breweries four days a week. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Patrons wait in line for Izzy’s Pizza Bus outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Henderson. Brett Geiger opened the Detroit-style pizza food truck after being laid off from his Cirque du Soleil audio technician job in 2020. Its success is part of growing trend of food trucks in the valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Local officials want to help get restaurateurs rolling at an upcoming small business resource fair for food truck operators.

The cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas as well as Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are co-hosting the “Get Your Business Rolling Small Business and Food Truck Expo” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway, according to a Monday news release.

The event is meant to be a one-stop shop for food truck or ice cream truck businesses that may need help with a number of services through business workshops. The event will offer services such as business license application processing and information, business and safety workshops, consultations, grant funding opportunities and on-site fire, health and petroleum gas inspections.

Admission and parking are free. Food and ice cream trucks will also be serving at the event, according to the release.

Companies planning to receive a truck inspection should bring all their documentation and schedule an inspection by emailing license@lasvegasnevada.gov. Costs for inspections vary, depending on the type of inspection and vehicle.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.