84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Get your food truck business rolling at this city event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
Chef Brett Geiger boxes a Detroit-style pizza at his food truck, Izzy’s Pizza Bus, outside Ve ...
Chef Brett Geiger boxes a Detroit-style pizza at his food truck, Izzy’s Pizza Bus, outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Employee Olivia Meier, co-owner Cherish Geiger, employee Chris Hill and co-owner Brett Geiger p ...
Employee Olivia Meier, co-owner Cherish Geiger, employee Chris Hill and co-owner Brett Geiger prepare Detroit-style pizzas at Izzy’s Pizza Bus outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Henderson. The Geigers opened their food truck in 2020, which parks outside some Henderson breweries four days a week. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Patrons wait in line for Izzy’s Pizza Bus outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 2 ...
Patrons wait in line for Izzy’s Pizza Bus outside Vegas Valley Winery on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Henderson. Brett Geiger opened the Detroit-style pizza food truck after being laid off from his Cirque du Soleil audio technician job in 2020. Its success is part of growing trend of food trucks in the valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Local officials want to help get restaurateurs rolling at an upcoming small business resource fair for food truck operators.

The cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas as well as Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are co-hosting the “Get Your Business Rolling Small Business and Food Truck Expo” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway, according to a Monday news release.

The event is meant to be a one-stop shop for food truck or ice cream truck businesses that may need help with a number of services through business workshops. The event will offer services such as business license application processing and information, business and safety workshops, consultations, grant funding opportunities and on-site fire, health and petroleum gas inspections.

Admission and parking are free. Food and ice cream trucks will also be serving at the event, according to the release.

Companies planning to receive a truck inspection should bring all their documentation and schedule an inspection by emailing license@lasvegasnevada.gov. Costs for inspections vary, depending on the type of inspection and vehicle.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(iStock)
5 most important tax tips for last-minute filers
By Karen Doyle GoBankingRates.com

You’re not alone if you wait until the last minute to file your federal tax return. Here are the last-minute tax tips and deadlines you need to file on time — and your options if you can’t.

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New Yor ...
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

The IRS has been tasked with looking into how to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system for all. But that doesn’t sit well with the big tax-prep companies.

More stories for you
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Construction trade show draws 139K, beats estimates
Construction trade show draws 139K, beats estimates
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
EV Charging show plugging into Las Vegas for 1st time
EV Charging show plugging into Las Vegas for 1st time
DHL Express moves into new warehouse in southwest valley
DHL Express moves into new warehouse in southwest valley
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas