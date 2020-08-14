GreenPal, the ‘Uber of lawn care,’ launches in Las Vegas

A new app that provides on-demand lawn care service launched this week in Las Vegas.

An image of the GreenPal platform (courtesy of GreenPal)

GreenPal, the app, allows homeowners to list their lawns with a service date and lawn care needs. The company says vetted and pre-screened lawn care professionals can bid on listings using Google’s street and aerial images, as well as details the homeowner provides.

Over the past few years, a handful of companies have entered the on-demand lawn care space. For example, app-based service Lawn Love launched in Las Vegas last year.

“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Las Vegas find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero in a release.

GreenPal bills its platform as the ”Uber for lawn care” and “the only way to get your lawn mowed this season” with the COVID-19 restrictions, since the app allows homeowners to chose which local lawn care company to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

The app allows vendors to submit time-stamped photo of completed work and customers pay for and schedule more appointments through the app.

GreenPal says over a million homeowners and 20,000 landscapring professionals, across 46 states, use its service.

