Henderson estate dubbed ‘Jewel of the Desert’ hits market at $22.9M — PHOTOS

Dubbed “The Jewel of the Desert,” 677 Boulder Summit Drive was the top listing for December at $22.9 million. With more than 14,000 square feet, located on 1.38 acres, with six beds and 10 baths, the home is an “entertainers’ dream,” according to the listing. (Courtesy Keller Williams Realty The Marketplace)

Located in MacDonald Highlands, the residence at 677 Boulder Summit Drive was the most expensive home listed in the Las Vegas Valley in December, according to Las Vegas Realtors. With over 14,000 square feet and on 1.38 acres, the mansion with six bedrooms and 10 baths, is an “entertainers’ dream,” according to the listing.

The home, built in 2014, is currently owned by Bryan Foster, a film actor and producer, according to Clark County property records. He previously listed the home in 2021 for $18 million, which at the time was one of the most expensive valley listings ever, but decided to stay at the residence.

Rick Brenkus and Amelia Keene from Keller Williams Realty The Marketplace are the co-listing agents for the property. Keene was the listing agent for the property in 2021.

“With something with this much acreage, as the owners say, ‘you’ve got walkways that go to everywhere and walkways that go to nowhere,’” said Brenkus of the property.

The custom, contemporary-style home built by Sun West Custom Homes is located in the luxury DragonRidge Country Club.

“They’ve got some high-end builders that are in there, and then the majority of it is custom,” Brenkus said about DragonRidge, which he is a resident of himself. “It’s very low density, so you’ve got a lot of sprawling hills and just amazing views. Each lot is unique and with its own view.”

Inside, the living room has a custom foyer with a grand staircase, chandelier and sacred stone fireplace sourced from Tibet. Large, floor-to-ceiling, retractable windows finish the room for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living.

The gourmet kitchen has a butler’s kitchen, granite countertops, custom Roberto Cavalli backsplash, a dumbwaiter and two fridges and dishwashers.

Outside, the house shines with a resort-style backyard, finished with seven waterfalls, two pools, two spas, an outdoor kitchen, firepits, cabana and custom wine grotto.

Additionally, outside there is a Ben Hogan-themed bridge overlooking a putting green that resembles the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club where the Masters is held.

The amenities don’t stop there, there is also: a wellness wing with a massage, steam and sauna room, indoor hot tub and a gym that leads to a waterfall; two home offices; a game room and movie theater room with a custom candy bar; and a seven-car garage.

