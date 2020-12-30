Hospital workers union postpones walkout citing negotiation progress

SEIU Local 1107 HCA healthcare worker Erika Watanabe speaks to the press Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A local union for healthcare and public service employees has postponed plans for a walkout after securing contract extensions at three HCA Healthcare hospitals.

The event, previously scheduled to take place Wednesday, would have been the continuation of Service Employees International Union Local 1107’s three-week long “Walk Out Wednesday” campaign. According to a Wednesday news release, the previous protests had led to contract extensions at three Las Vegas area hospitals and a commitment to resolution in January negotiations.

The union said it postponed HCA hospital workers’ walkout plans “as a sign of good faith” and the company’s willingness to offer a contract extension.

“It is encouraging to see that HCA is taking steps to put the best interests of its employees and service to our community as a priority by continuing to negotiate in good faith with the members of SEIU 1107,” Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in the release. “Reaching an agreement at HCA’s three area hospitals is a way to demonstrate a genuine appreciation for all our healthcare heroes’ sacrifices.”

Grace Vergara-Mactal, Executive Director of SEIU Local 1107, said HCA’s extension proposal “is the right thing to do for Nevadans.”

“No one wants to work in a healthcare setting and feel undervalued, especially during this pandemic,” she said.

Respiratory therapist Rich Baenen added that members of the bargaining team look forward to working with HCA to negotiate a contract that “honors and rewards” frontline workers.

