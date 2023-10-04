Hotel and apartment building proposed for Arts District

A mixed-use building is being proposed in the Arts District that would add more apartments, hotel rooms and commercial space to the area.

A rendering of the 83-foot tall mixed-use building proposed to be placed in the Las Vegas Arts District. (City of Las Vegas)

More apartments and hotel rooms could be coming to the Arts District as the Las Vegas City Council is set to consider a proposal for the mixed-use project.

The 83-foot tall building would include 97 hotel rooms, 279 apartments as well as 2,800 square feet of commercial space and a 1,000-square-foot plaza on a 1.78-acre site at the corner of West Utah Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in the downtown Arts District, according to application documents filed with the city of Las Vegas. The Las Vegas City Council is set to discuss the project at its meeting on Wednesday.

The applicant for the project is multifamily developer Mojave Group. The application didn’t include what company would manage and operate the hotel portion of the project.

The developer and other contacts included in the application couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the project.

The project site is currently zoned for industrial use and occupied by Mobile Mini, an equipment supplier. The developer is seeking to have the property rezoned to commercial use.

Staff with the city of Las Vegas has recommended denying the zone change due to “environmental justice” concerns since the surrounding area would still be zoned for industrial uses which could pollute the area for potential residents. Staff also said the project doesn’t have enough parking spaces and the average proposed apartment size of 438 square feet is too small.

Despite the concerns, Las Vegas Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval for the project at an Aug. 8 meeting.

“This is exactly what we need,” Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Trinity Schlottman said during that meeting. “We need more households down in the Arts District and downtown — we can tell by Symphony Park since everything that gets built there ends up getting filled up pretty quickly.”

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.