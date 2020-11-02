Hotel-casinos paying rent on time, MGM Growth says
MGM Resort International’s affiliated real estate investment trust reported $97.4 million in net income for the third quarter, up 42 percent compared with the previous year.
CEO James Stewart said the REIT — which acts as landlord to a number of casinos — is pleased with its performance during the quarter and “further encouraged” now that all of the properties in its portfolio have reopened to the public. The company was able to collect all of its rent through October.
On an earnings call last week, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said there’s a chance some of MGM’s amenities, hotel towers and brands would be closed again during the holiday season.
Stewart added that MGM Growth continues to seek opportunities to expand its portfolio.
The company is set to discuss earnings during a Monday morning call.
MGM Growth shares were up 2.2 Monday morning, trading at $27.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.
MGM Growth Properties LLC
Third-quarter revenue and earnings for Las Vegas-based MGM Growth Properties, the real estate investment trust affiliated with MGM Resorts International, and owner of the real estate beneath mixed-use Las Vegas resorts and market-leading metropolitan assets. (NYSE: MGP)
Revenue
2020: $194.3 million
2019: $226 million
Change: -14%
Net income (loss)
2020: $97.4 million
2019: $68.6 million
Change: +42%
Earnings per share
2020: $0.34
2019: $0.24
Change: +42%