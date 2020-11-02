Hotel-casinos paying rent on time, MGM Growth says

MGM Resort International’s affiliated real estate investment trust reported $97.4 million in net income for the third quarter.

A fairy and dragonflies are seen in the "Into the Woods" fall display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resort International’s affiliated real estate investment trust reported $97.4 million in net income for the third quarter, up 42 percent compared with the previous year.

CEO James Stewart said the REIT — which acts as landlord to a number of casinos — is pleased with its performance during the quarter and “further encouraged” now that all of the properties in its portfolio have reopened to the public. The company was able to collect all of its rent through October.

On an earnings call last week, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said there’s a chance some of MGM’s amenities, hotel towers and brands would be closed again during the holiday season.

Stewart added that MGM Growth continues to seek opportunities to expand its portfolio.

The company is set to discuss earnings during a Monday morning call.

MGM Growth shares were up 2.2 Monday morning, trading at $27.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.