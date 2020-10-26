Las Vegas Sands in ‘very early discussions’ to sell Las Vegas assets

Representatives for Las Vegas Sands Corp. confirmed the company is in “very early discussions” to sell its Las Vegas assets.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Representatives for Las Vegas Sands Corp. confirmed the company is in “very early discussions” to sell its Las Vegas assets, but “nothing has been finalized.”

The confirmation comes after Bloomberg News reported the company is exploring a $6 billion sale of its Las Vegas operations.

The company operates The Venetian, Palazzo, and Sands Expo and Convention Center, a multibillion dollar complex on the Strip. It also operates properties in Singapore and the Chinese special administrative region of Macao.

In 2020 earnings calls, the Las Vegas-based company has signaled a continued interest in the Asian market, which is expected to recover from the pandemic faster than its Las Vegas counterpart.

Sands’ operations in Macao and Singapore each generated more revenue in the third quarter than its Las Vegas assets. Its Macao properties generated a combined revenue of $167 million, its Singapore asset $281 million while its Las Vegas properties saw $152 million, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said in an earnings call last week that Sands’ business volumes have continued to be impacted by the pandemic, but operating results have been on the mend “especially in Asia.”

Much of the company’s recent and future investments are aimed at its Asian operations.

Sands plans to spend $3.3 billion on a new luxury tower at its Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore, which reported a profitable third quarter.

In Macao, the company recently opened its Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao, a $450 million investment in 290 luxury suites in two towers. The company is also spending $1.35 billion to rebrand Sands Cotai Central into the Londoner, with various improvements scheduled to debut through 2021.

“Macao has the potential to become one of the greatest business and leisure tourism destinations in the world,” Adelson said during the call. “We would welcome the opportunity to invest billions of digital investment dollars and extend our contributions to Macao’s diversification and evolution into Asia’s leading leisure and business tourism destination.”

Adelson did say there have been some improvements in Las Vegas — weekend occupancies have been as high as 70 percent, and recovery is “well under way” — but the lack of group business has continued to devastate the city’s midweek visitation rates.

Shares of the company were up 4.8 percent in after hours trading Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

