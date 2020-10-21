Despite slow recovery trends, Sands bullish on investment

Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said the pandemic recovery continues to progress in all of Sands’ markets.

The Venetian is seen in Las Vegas in this March 17, 2020, file photo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in China. (Kin Cheung/AP, File)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported an 82 percent net revenue drop in the third quarter year over year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impede the gaming and hospitality industries in Las Vegas and Asia.

Net revenue was $586 million, compared with $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss was $731 million, down from $669 million in net income in the same period last year.

Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said the pandemic recovery continues to progress in all of Sands’ markets. The company operates properties in Las Vegas, Singapore and the Chinese territory Macao.

Sands plans to continue to invest in Macao and Singapore and believes its strong balance sheet allows the company to invest in future growth opportunities, according to a statement Wednesday.

“We remain optimistic about the eventual complete recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets, as well as our future growth prospects,” Adelson said in the statement.

Gaming analysts have grown more pessimistic on the Macao region’s recovery in recent months. Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported gross revenue from the region’s casinos was $166.7 million (U.S.) in August, down 94.5 percent from the $3.041 billion reported the year before.

A Monday report from J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff said that the rebound during the Golden Week period — a major holiday in China — this month was “slower than anticipated,” and there has been a “generally slow visitation boost and revenue recovery” after the region loosened travel restrictions.

According to a report from UBS Investment Research, gaming revenue for Golden Week was down 75 percent year over year because of ongoing regulatory pressures on the VIP segment.

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree wrote on Oct. 18 that he has “yet to see any sign of recovery” in the Macao region since casinos reopened in February.

“Even after China began relaxing travel restrictions to Macau in August, visitation remained subdued with gaming volumes even more so,” DeCree said in the note. “It has become increasingly difficult to forecast the timing or magnitude of a recovery, giving us no reason to fundamentally recommend the shares of Macau casino operators.”

DeCree said travel visas continue to hinder visitation. While visas are available, the automated, online process to obtain them is not — travelers need to apply in person, and processing can take up to two weeks. Additionally, travelers to Macao need to present a negative nucleic acid test.

“This makes last minute, spontaneous, or frequent trips impractical,” DeCree wrote. “We anticipated a gradual loosening of travel restrictions, which played out as expected, but the recovery never ensued.”

Two other Las Vegas-based casino operators, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd., also have properties in Macao.

Sands shares were down 0.6 percent Wednesday to $45.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

