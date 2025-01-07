150 townhomes with private elevators planned for Summerlin West

Southern Nevada home sales up in 2024 but down from record highs

Mock up of one of the homes at Ravens Crest. Photo: Toll Brothers

The townhomes will come with the option of a private elevator. Photo: Toll Brothers

One of the biggest homebuilders in the country is planning a 150-unit luxury townhome community in Summerlin and expects to put the properties up for sale in spring of this year as construction has already begun.

The Toll Brothers’ townhomes will be located in the Summerlin West area within the Kestrel Commons Village and feature three- and- four-bedroom townhomes with front entry courtyards, covered patios, rooftop terraces and optional private elevators.

According to a press release for the community, which will be called Raven Crest, there will be six different home designs with floor plans ranging from 2,300 to 2,640 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, attached 2-car garages and options for “multigenerational living suites.” The townhomes’ pricing will start at the mid-$700,000s.

“We are excited to bring our newly released luxury townhome designs to the dynamic Summerlin master plan in the spring,” said Janet Love, division president of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas, in a statement.

The master-planned community of Summerlin is entering its 34th year of development and has 21 actively selling neighborhoods offering more than 110 floor plans built by nine of the nation’s leading homebuilders.

