110°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Housing

Ahoy! Take a look inside this pirate-themed Las Vegas home — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Updated July 18, 2023 - 2:36 pm
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gr ...
A pirate-themed home at 501 Sam Jonas Drive is listed on Zillow for $349,000. (Ashea Lindell-Gray, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Las Vegas may be landlocked, but that didn’t stop some homeowners from transforming their west valley home into a pirate-themed paradise.

Though the house may look ordinary on the outside, treasures abound inside the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that features a coffee table with a ceiling-high mast and sail; rustic wood accents; a DJ booth (with a display DJ being a cardboard cutout of Captain Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series); a rickety-looking, decorative wood plank bridge; and too many helms and skulls to count.

The 6,969-square-foot home located near Alta and Buffalo drives also has an updated roof and air conditioning unit to keep your swashbuckling crew cool in the summertime.

“Have you been tirelessly scouring the seven seas in search of a legendary treasure?” the listing description on Zillow asks. “Well, look no further, for your quest ends here.”

On Monday, the nautical-themed property was featured on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page that has over 1.4 million followers and 1.1 million likes. The post featuring the home garnered over 6,000 reactions as of Tuesday morning.

This home isn’t the only one in Southern Nevada with an eccentric pirate theme. A stucco estate in Boulder City dubbed “Pirate’s Cove” has also garnered attention online for its unique, decor — much of which was purchased during the re-branding of Treasure Island when the Strip resort was auctioning off its old pirate booty.

Still, the listing is looking to enchant a buyer looking for a home “where the spirit of piracy comes alive.”

“If your creative soul is seeking a truly unique and unparalleled abode, set your course for a true treasure that awaits your claim,” the listing states.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro from Atlanta wins WSOP Main Event, $12.1M prize
Poker pro from Atlanta wins WSOP Main Event, $12.1M prize
2
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
1st look inside 1 of the most anticipated new restaurants in Las Vegas
1st look inside 1 of the most anticipated new restaurants in Las Vegas
4
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
5
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Want a free Ferrari? Buy this $4.8M mansion, and you’ll get it
Want a free Ferrari? Buy this $4.8M mansion, and you’ll get it
Sorry, folks: A future NBA team won’t call The Sphere home
Sorry, folks: A future NBA team won’t call The Sphere home
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
What happened to Stardust’s ‘showstopper’ neon sign?
What happened to Stardust’s ‘showstopper’ neon sign?
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned