Aviation-focused home in Henderson with 30-foot ceilings on market for $18.5M

A custom-built house perched high above the lights of the Las Vegas Strip has gone on the market for $18.5 million.

Located in the Dragon’s Reserve in MacDonald Highlands community of Henderson, the property has seven bedrooms over 10,067 square feet. It was built by Blue Heron in 2021.

Listing real estate agent Natalia Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty called the home “breathtaking.”

“As you step inside, you instantly feel like you are soaring over Vegas,” she in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The combination of the 30-foot ceilings, open floor and panoramic Strip, city and mountain views truly make it one of a kind.”

The house is packed with what is called James Bond “007 vibes,” including 23-foot motorized pocket sliding doors and the ability to access the primary suite with a wave of the hand.

There is also a 2,000-square-foot infinity pool, a spa, an outdoor kitchen, full gym and chef’s kitchen.

The sellers, who are pilots, told the Wall Street Journal that they designed the house with airplane and hangar-like angles, tall ceilings and glass walls. They also used the large garage as their own aviation museum covered with photos of planes.

Luxury home sales and all-cash sales continue to make up a significant portion of the Las Vegas Valley’s real estate scene as sales slumped last year to their worst year since 2008.

Redfin has the median sale price for a house in Henderson at $455,000, above the average for the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.