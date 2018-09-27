BLM sells about 70 acres of Las Vegas Valley land

The Bureau of Land Management sold almost 70 acres of Las Vegas Valley land at auction Thursday.

North Las Vegas city hall (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The federal agency announced that investors picked up 68.75 acres for about $21.7 combined. The sale was held in North Las Vegas City Council chambers.

Buyers included homebuilders D.R. Horton and American West Homes.

All of the successful bidders paid the required 20 percent of their bid price Thursday, the BLM said. The balance is due within 180 days.

