California firm buys Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
The purchase was Tower 16’s fifth in the Las Vegas area.
A San Diego-area real estate firm has bought an apartment complex in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.
Tower 16 Capital Partners announced Friday it partnered with Henley Investments to buy the 312-unit Five89 rental complex for $32.5 million.
Tower 16, based in Carlsbad, California, said it will oversee $4 million in renovations and upgrades to Five89, located at 4801 E. Sahara Ave., at Nellis Boulevard.
