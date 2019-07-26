California firm buys Las Vegas Valley apartment complex

The purchase was Tower 16’s fifth in the Las Vegas area.

Tower 16 Capital Partners said it partnered with Henley Investments to purchase the 312-unit Five89 apartment complex in Las Vegas, seen above, for $32.5 million. (Courtesy Tower 16 Capital Partners)

A San Diego-area real estate firm has bought an apartment complex in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Tower 16 Capital Partners announced Friday it partnered with Henley Investments to buy the 312-unit Five89 rental complex for $32.5 million.

Tower 16, based in Carlsbad, California, said it will oversee $4 million in renovations and upgrades to Five89, located at 4801 E. Sahara Ave., at Nellis Boulevard.

