Chicago firm buys 2 valley apartment complexes for more than $140M

A Chicago real estate firm has bought two Las Vegas Valley apartment complexes for more than $140 million combined, property records indicate.

Chicago real estate firm Waterton said it bought the 400-unit Mirasol apartment complex in Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy Great Ink Communications)

Chicago real estate firm Waterton said it bought the 320-unit Fairways on Green Valley apartment complex in Henderson, seen here. (Courtesy Great Ink Communications)

Waterton said Monday it acquired the 400-unit Mirasol, near McCarran International Airport, and the 320-unit Fairways on Green Valley, in Henderson.

It did not disclose the purchase price.

Property records indicate the firm bought Mirasol, 2180 E. Warm Springs Road, for $78.7 million and Fairways on Green Valley, 1851 N. Green Valley Parkway, for $61.5 million.

Waterton, led by chairman and chief executive David Schwartz, said the acquisitions mark its re-entry into Las Vegas’ real estate market, adding it sold its last property here in 2017.

