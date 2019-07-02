Chicago firm buys 2 valley apartment complexes for more than $140M
A Chicago real estate firm has bought two Las Vegas Valley apartment complexes for more than $140 million combined, property records indicate.
Waterton said Monday it acquired the 400-unit Mirasol, near McCarran International Airport, and the 320-unit Fairways on Green Valley, in Henderson.
It did not disclose the purchase price.
Property records indicate the firm bought Mirasol, 2180 E. Warm Springs Road, for $78.7 million and Fairways on Green Valley, 1851 N. Green Valley Parkway, for $61.5 million.
Waterton, led by chairman and chief executive David Schwartz, said the acquisitions mark its re-entry into Las Vegas’ real estate market, adding it sold its last property here in 2017.
