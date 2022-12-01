Former Raiders interim president Ventrelle lists $2.38M Summerlin home

Dan Ventrelle, the former interim president of the Raiders, is asking $2.38 million for his home overlooking the Arroyo Golf Club at Red Rock course.

The backyard of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

The outside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

The outside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

The outside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

The inside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

A look at the inside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

A look at the inside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

A look at the inside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

A look at the inside of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

A look at the balcony of the home listed for sale by Dan Vantrelle, former Raiders interim president, located in Red Rock Country Club. (Urban Nest Realty)

Former Raiders interim President Dan Ventrelle is selling his home that overlooks the 16th hole at the Arroyo Golf Club at Red Rock course in Summerlin.

The 4,500-square-foot home is asking $2.38 million, according to listing details. Angela Tina, owner of Urban Nest Realty and listing agent, said the two-story property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms with lots of balcony space.

“The views are just phenomenal from both stories of the house, especially when the mountains are lit up at night,” she said.

The living room features vaulted ceilings and the family room has sliding doors leading out to the backyard. The dining room includes a bar and floor-to-ceiling windows while the kitchen has a walk-in pantry.

Ventrelle purchased the home, 2747 Turtle Head Peak Dr., in March 2020. Records show it sold for $1.45 million.

Tina noted that Ventrelle expanded the backyard in 2020, a move that required him to purchase additional land from the Red Rock Country Club. After the deal, he spent an estimated $175,000 adding a spa area, pool and barbeque and fire pit.

An additional $25,000 was later invested into the home to convert a loft space into a fifth bedroom as well adding a bonus room, according to Tina.

The Raiders fired Ventrelle in early May. He claimed he was fired after 18 years with the Raiders for raising concerns about the organization’s hostile work environment. He said after his claims here ignored by team owner Mark Davis, he alerted the NFL, which led to his firing.

In September, Ventrelle joined professional wrestling organization WWE as its chief executive of talent.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.