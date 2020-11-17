58°F
Housing

Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2020 - 7:37 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo bought a mansion, seen here, in the Summerlin area o ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo bought a mansion, seen here, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas for $6 million, property records show. (Courtesy Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)
In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo plays against th ...
In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cu ...
In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cup during a ceremony honoring the Blues championship victory before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Frank Marretti III, founder of G2 Capital Development, poses for a photo in font of a new apart ...
Frank Marretti III, founder of G2 Capital Development, poses for a photo in font of a new apartment complex called ''the yoU'' near UNLV on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
After landing a lucrative contract with the Golden Knights, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has paid big bucks for a suburban Las Vegas mansion.

Pietrangelo and his wife, Jayne, bought an 8,321-square-foot home in The Ridges, a wealthy enclave in the Summerlin master-planned community, for $6 million, according to property records and home-listing sites.

The sale, by Las Vegas developer Frank Marretti, closed Nov. 2, Clark County records show.

Like other luxe homes in the valley, the hockey player’s sleek new house is stuffed with high-priced amenities.

Built in 2018, it sits on a half-acre lot and features a 55-plus-foot-long pool, a putting green, three fire pits, and a game room in the basement, county records and marketing materials say. According to Marretti, it also has a below-ground garage that can hold around 16 cars.

Asked Monday for an interview with Pietrangelo about the purchase, Golden Knights communications director Sage Sammons said, “We will have to respectfully pass on this.”

The 30-year-old Pietrangelo signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights last month. A high-scoring blueliner, he joined the team after a lengthy run with the St. Louis Blues, who drafted him fourth overall in 2008.

Pietrangelo was named captain of the Blues in 2016, has played in two All-Star games, and won the Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

He also was the most expensive free-agent signing in Knights history.

Marretti, founder of G2 Capital Development, confirmed last week that he bought the homesite from Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. and then built the house, at 42 Crested Cloud Way.

He said that the wood-frame home features structural concrete and copper plumbing and that it took 13 months to build.

He also said that he has 10 or 11 cars in the garage, plus motorcycles, and that he’s leasing a warehouse because he doesn’t have a place to put them.

His wife, Teresa Marretti, designed the home, he said. She’s also an agent with Simply Vegas and listed it for sale.

According to Zillow, the house went on the market in July and was priced at nearly $6.2 million.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

