52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Home prices still rising in Las Vegas amid historic slump in sales

An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Here are the cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada
Could AI start replacing some real estate agents? Luxora is an AI avatar being used by Luxury R ...
Could AI replace real estate agents?
Can you afford a mortgage in Nevada? Here’s how much you need to make
Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
Leaving Las Vegas: Where people in Nevada are moving to most
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated April 9, 2024 - 5:31 am

Home prices continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley amid a historic slump in sales, according to March statistics from the Las Vegas Realtors.

The median price for a single-family home that sold in March rose once again to $465,000, a 1.1 percent increase from February of this year, and a 9.4 percent increase from March of last year.

The number of single-family homes sold is also on the rise, up 9.8 percent in March from the previous month, but that is an 11.8 percent drop from March 2023.

LVR President Merri Perry said current market conditions are weighing on the industry, including higher mortgage rates and the lack of available housing on the market.

“Although prices have been rising recently, they’re still below the all-time high we hit in 2022,” she said in a statement. “One of our biggest issues continues to be our housing supply. As we’ve been saying for a long time, it would help our local housing market if we had more homes to sell.”

New listings of single-family homes did rise last month, up 7.5 percent from February and 6.2 percent from March of last year. At the end of March, LVR reported 3,323 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 20.8 percent from one year earlier.

2023 was the slowest year for existing home sales since 2008, LVR said. The association, which pulls its data from the Multiple Listing Service, reported 29,069 sales of existing homes, condos and townhomes last year. That was down from 35,584 total sales in 2022. LVR said 2021 was a record year for home sales, when 50,010 properties were sold.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Housing permits in Nevada drop for 2nd straight year
recommend 2
Can you afford a mortgage in Nevada? Here’s how much you need to make
recommend 3
Where are homes selling in the Las Vegas Valley?
recommend 4
Where are rents rising and dropping in Las Vegas right now?
recommend 5
Fight at Las Vegas Realtors meeting leads to police response
recommend 6
Most homes sold in Las Vegas are ‘unaffordable’