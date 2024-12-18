Huntridge neighborhood home added to Las Vegas historic register

What looks to be an unassuming sea foam green, one-story home in the Huntridge neighborhood, is rich with World War II era history.

What looks to be an unassuming sea foam green, one-story home in the Huntridge neighborhood, is rich with World War II era history.

Dubbed the “Huntridge Home,” the house at 1433 Cottonwood Place in the historic Huntridge neighborhood, was added to the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after being approved by the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Huntridge Home is a tract home built in 1944 to accommodate the growing need for housing for defense workers under the Title VI Federal Housing Administration principles during WWII.

This home was chosen out of three Las Vegas properties as an “excellent” example of the home designs of the time, according to the application for inclusion on the historic register. Considered a traditional ranch-style home, the design is exemplary of modest defense-worker housing from the WWII-era. The home is a mere 832 square feet, with a cross‐gabled roof, shallow eaves, stucco finish, original entry porch configuration and unenclosed single‐bay carport, similar to other houses built in the neighborhood at the time.

The Huntridge neighborhood itself is steeped in WWII-era history. The subdivision was one of three FHA housing projects built in Las Vegas at the time to accommodate defense workers and were primarily marketed towards them at the time of development — however, that ceased in 1944.

There was five different tract homes for owners to choose from, each were wood frame with slab foundations and were traditional ranch style or minimal tradional style. The neighborhood had the typical FHA design with “curvilinear street layout, limited access from major thoroughfares, looping streets and short culs-de-sac intended to slow traffic and protect children, stressing street safety,” according to submitted documents.

The Huntridge Home was originally owned by a manager at a bus depot in the early 1940s, was sold twice in the early ‘90s and to its current owner in 2002.

