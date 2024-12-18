67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Huntridge neighborhood home added to Las Vegas historic register

A house at 1433 Cottonwood Place is seen Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morri ...
A house at 1433 Cottonwood Place is seen Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A house at 1433 Cottonwood Place is seen Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morri ...
A house at 1433 Cottonwood Place is seen Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An ad from Las Vegas Evening Review Journal on Jan. 26, 1943. (Submitted)
An ad from Las Vegas Evening Review Journal on Jan. 26, 1943. (Submitted)
An ad from Las Vegas Evening Review Journal on June 16, 1944. (Submitted)
An ad from Las Vegas Evening Review Journal on June 16, 1944. (Submitted)
More Stories
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
$636 million Badlands tentative settlement agreement OK’d by Las Vegas City Council
A resident walks around a barricaded area where seeping water caused a sinkhole in one of many ...
Residents of complex that needed emergency fix will have to pay over $8K each
The median price of a house in Southern Nevada has gone up $162,541 or about 50 percent since t ...
How much did a house cost in Las Vegas before the pandemic?
677 Overlook Rim Dr. is No. 6 on the list at $9.25 million. With 8,235 square feet of space, fi ...
$28M home in Summerlin’s Summit Club on the market, more
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

What looks to be an unassuming sea foam green, one-story home in the Huntridge neighborhood, is rich with World War II era history.

Dubbed the “Huntridge Home,” the house at 1433 Cottonwood Place in the historic Huntridge neighborhood, was added to the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after being approved by the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Huntridge Home is a tract home built in 1944 to accommodate the growing need for housing for defense workers under the Title VI Federal Housing Administration principles during WWII.

This home was chosen out of three Las Vegas properties as an “excellent” example of the home designs of the time, according to the application for inclusion on the historic register. Considered a traditional ranch-style home, the design is exemplary of modest defense-worker housing from the WWII-era. The home is a mere 832 square feet, with a cross‐gabled roof, shallow eaves, stucco finish, original entry porch configuration and unenclosed single‐bay carport, similar to other houses built in the neighborhood at the time.

The Huntridge neighborhood itself is steeped in WWII-era history. The subdivision was one of three FHA housing projects built in Las Vegas at the time to accommodate defense workers and were primarily marketed towards them at the time of development — however, that ceased in 1944.

There was five different tract homes for owners to choose from, each were wood frame with slab foundations and were traditional ranch style or minimal tradional style. The neighborhood had the typical FHA design with “curvilinear street layout, limited access from major thoroughfares, looping streets and short culs-de-sac intended to slow traffic and protect children, stressing street safety,” according to submitted documents.

The Huntridge Home was originally owned by a manager at a bus depot in the early 1940s, was sold twice in the early ‘90s and to its current owner in 2002.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES