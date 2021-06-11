Las Vegas homes get luxurious when money is no object

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive homes now for sale in Las Vegas.

An aerial view of 677 Boulder Summit Drive. (Wild Dog Digital)

The living room of 93 Spanish Gate Drive. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The casita at 93 Spanish Gate Drive. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The primary pool at 93 Spanish Gate Drive. (The Ivan Sher Group)

A waterfall and pool at 93 Spanish Gate Drive. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The outdoor terrace at 93 Spanish Gate Drive. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The barbecue at 8920 Players Club Drive. (John Martorano/JPM Studio)

The kitchen at 8920 Players Club Drive. (John Martorano/JPM Studio)

The gameroom at 8920 Players Club Drive. (John Martorano/JPM Studio)

The dining room at 8920 Players Club Drive. (John Martorano/JPM Studio)

The pool at 8920 Players Club Drive. (John Martorano/JPM Studio)

Indoor/outdoor living is featured at 677 Boulder Summit Drive. (Wild Dog Digital)

An evening view at 677 Boulder Summit Drive. (Wild Dog Digital)

The kitchen at 677 Boulder Summit Drive. (Wild Dog Digital)

The wine room at 677 Boulder Summit Drive. (Wild Dog Digital)

Aerial view of Tournament Hills mansion in Summerlin at 8912 Greensboro Lane. (Luxury Homes Photography)

The living area in the Tournament Hills mansion in Summerlin at 8912 Greensboro Lane. (Luxury Homes Photography)

The home theater at the Tournament Hills mansion in Summerlin at 8912 Greensboro Lane. (Luxury Homes Photography)

The pool area at the Tournament Hills mansion in Summerlin at 8912 Greensboro Lane. (Luxury Homes Photography)

A bath in the Tournament Hills mansion in Summerlin at 8912 Greensboro Lane. (Luxury Homes Photography)

A pathway at 6629 S. Pecos Road. (Zipp3D)

A pond at 6629 S. Pecos Road. (Ron Miller/Zipp3D)

The main entry at 6629 S. Pecos Road. (Ron Miller/Zipp3D)

The main building at 6629 S. Pecos Road. (Ron Miller/Zipp3D)

Few of us have the financial wherewithal to shop for a home with an unlimited budget.

But there’s nothing wrong with a bit of digital window shopping, which pretty much explains the appeal of reading online real estate sites the way we’d devour a great novel.

It’s no surprise that Southern Nevada is home to several homes that are, for most of us, merely the stuff of dreams. Here, from a virtual shopping trip on Zillow.com, are a few area properties that are worth considering when a lottery win, a Megabucks jackpot or the departure of a rich uncle make price no object.

Celebrity digs

The former estate of entertainer and Las Vegas icon Wayne Newton tops the list of most expensive properties for sale in Southern Nevada. Currently listed for $27.45 million, the 36-acre estate at 6629 S. Pecos Road offers a total of 57,056 square feet of living space.

The 36-acre estate includes a main mansion and seven other homes, as well as an air-conditioned auto museum that can hold more than 100 cars, according to the property’s Zillow listing. It also includes horse stables and a full slate of equestrian amenities, including plenty of pasture land.

There are artesian wells and lakes, tennis courts, ponds and fountains. Inside the main mansion is carpet and marble flooring and, outside, a private pool and spa.

The listing notes that the estate was “purchased piece by piece over a generation” and is “the most famous estate in Las Vegas,” and it’s hard to disagree. (In 2015, Newton had planned to give tours of the home.)

Desert Jewel

At 677 Boulder Summit Drive in Henderson is a property that has been dubbed “The Jewel of the Desert” and the name seems fitting.

Listing for $18 million, the six-bedroom, 10-bath home checks in at more than 14,000 square feet. Located at MacDonald Highlands, the residence sits on a 1.38-acre lot that looks out over DragonRidge Country Club.

There are two pools, spas and seven waterfall features, as well as a replica bridge inspired by golfing legend Ben Hogan that looks over a putting green resembling the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club where the Masters tournament is held.

The home is equipped with a chef-quality kitchen, a spa, a steam room and a sauna. There are two office areas and a wine cellar. Outdoor features include a negative-edge pool and a barbecue grill.

Basketball and exotic plants

The estate at 8912 Greensboro Lane lists for $13.9 million and offers eight bedrooms and 11 baths over 18,908 square feet of living space.

Located at Tournament Hills in Summerlin, the estate covers nearly a half-acre. Luxury touches include high ceilings and chandeliers, staircases framed with custom etched-glass panels, and a hand-carved stone wall and fireplace in the receiving room, according to the listing.

A home theater seats more than a dozen, and the home also offers an indoor basketball court and a gym.

Outside, the lush backyard features exotic vegetation, including fruit trees from Brazil and Israel. It also includes an outdoor kitchen and a beach-style pool with a cave, slide, waterfalls and spa.

Cool pool

The property at 93 Spanish Gate Drive, which lists for $12.5 million, offers nine bedrooms and 12 baths in 20,098 total square feet of living space.

In addition to 3,000-square-foot master suite, the home also includes a fitness area, grand staircase, elevator, wine storage room, bar and game room, according to the listing. Flooring is marble and hardwood, and the home has three fireplaces.

Outside, one of the estate’s pools offers below-water level views. Other recreational options include a putting green. Outdoor amenities include waterfalls, a spa and a built-in barbecue, and the property also has a casita.

Upscale luxury

The estate at 8920 Players Club Drive looks over the fourth fairway of the TPC Las Vegas Golf Course. Listed for $11.375 million, the 23,360 square feet of living space includes 11 bedrooms and 16 baths.

Any ivy-lined entrance brings to mind Old World European courtyards, according to the listing. Inside, the home features detailed woodwork, high ceilings and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns. Amenities include built-in bookcases and three fireplaces.

A home theater with its own marquee seats 15. The property also includes a casino games room, a gym and a shooting range. Among the outside amenities are a grotto-style pool, waterfall, a spa and a built-in barbecue.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.