Las Vegas housing market ‘looking up’ for buyers, report finds

The Las Vegas Strip is seen in the distance. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ main housing association has reversed course and predicted a rosier spring selling season after a huge jump in deals last month.

But resales are still well below 2018 levels, and the tally of ignored listings remains much higher than it was a year ago.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors said in a new report that 2,621 single-family homes sold in March, up 33.3 percent from February but down 16.8 percent from March 2018.

Houses sold last month for a median price $300,000, up 1.3 percent from February and 7.1 percent from March 2018.

Meanwhile, 7,091 single-family homes were on the market without offers at the end of March, down 0.6 percent from February but up 84.9 percent year-over-year, the GLVAR said.

The trade group reports data from its listing service, which largely comprises previously owned homes. Single-family houses make up the bulk of the market.

Just a month ago, GLVAR President Janet Carpenter, managing broker of Signature Real Estate Group’s Summerlin office, said there are “signs that we may see a slower spring selling season than we have during the past few years.”

But amid falling mortgage rates and reports that sellers are slashing prices, Carpenter said in the latest report that “things may be looking up” this spring, especially for buyers.

Nationally, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage in March was 4.27 percent, down from 4.87 percent in November, according to mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.