Las Vegas mansion once rented by Michael Jackson is up for sale

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a Roman-style interior, an indoor fountain, custom chandeliers, a home theater, a security room and marble flooring.

A Las Vegas mansion that pop star Michael Jackson once rented, seen here, is now listed for $9.5 million. (Aeon Jones/The Agency)

This Feb. 1, 1993 file photo shows pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, file)

Michael Jackson with Celine Dion backstage at Caesars Palace in November 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Pop star Michael Jackson leaves Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, Calif., Thursday, June 2, 2005. (AP Photo/Joshua Gates Weisberg, pool)

A Las Vegas compound that Michael Jackson once rented for $50,000 a month is up for sale.

Luxury real estate brokerage The Agency announced Friday that a 17,461-square-foot mansion in the western Las Vegas Valley, home to the King of Pop some 15 years ago, is on the market for $9.5 million.

The current owners bought it for $3.1 million in 2010.

Sitting on an acre of land, the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a Roman-style interior, an indoor fountain, custom chandeliers, a home theater, a security room, marble flooring and an orchestra loft overlooking a grand ballroom, listing materials say.

The luxe home, 2785 S. Monte Cristo Way, near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Buffalo Drive, also has an outdoor kitchen and tennis court.

Listing broker Zar Zanganeh told the Review-Journal that he was Jackson’s agent when the pop star rented the house in 2006 and that Jackson lived there for about a year.

Jackson, who died in 2009, had family ties to Las Vegas. His sisters had homes here, and his parents lived next to Zanganeh, the real estate broker said.

A global superstar who long faced allegations of sexual abuse, Jackson could also find a measure of privacy in Las Vegas, which does not have paparazzi following celebrities around town.

Zanganeh said that Jackson “felt very comfortable here” and was “very much a full-time Las Vegas resident” when he rented the house.

The property went on the market Thursday.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.