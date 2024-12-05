Las Vegas OKs final funding step for affordable housing project

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved $1 million toward a 50-unit affordable housing complex planned near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Future tenants of the “Tropicana Trails” studios will include formerly homeless people, those at risk of becoming homeless and victims of domestic violence, said David Paull, executive vice president of George Gekakis Inc., which is developing the project.

The roughly $21.5 million endeavor is being funded by the Nevada Housing Division, Clark County and Las Vegas, according to city documents.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco provided a $1 million grant, Paull added.

Las Vegas’ funding source was the last that required approval, according to a city spokesperson.

‘Excited to see this go’

Construction is expected to begin in April, according to the city. Completion is expected in summer of 2026.

“We’re very excited to see this go,” Paull said.

The developer acquired the 2.5-acre plot of land in unincorporated Clark County in May for $2 million, according to the county’s assessor’s office.

The complex will be administered by HELP of Southern Nevada, a county nonprofit partner dedicated to the homeless community.

Tenants will need to qualify to guidelines set by the federal HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program. The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority will provide rental assistance, Paull said.

Roughly $12 million for the project — including the Las Vegas dollars — comes from ARP funds, according to the city. Clark County provided an additional $8.4 million.

‘Group effort’

“HELP of Southern Nevada will provide supportive services to suit the resident population,” the city said. “HELP provides services to program participants on a daily basis, with tenancy support, intensive case management, life skill education, mental health and addiction, education and employment services, financial literacy education, and other supportive services to chronically homeless people over an extended period of time.”

The apartments will be outfitted with amenities that include a library, business center, wellness and computer rooms, and a courtyard with a garden and seating, the city said. Utilities will be included with the rent.

Paull said Tropicana Trails will be one of the “first of its kind” in Nevada.

“It’s taken a group effort,” he added.

