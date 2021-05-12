Luxury apartment complex opening in downtown Las Vegas

The 290-unit apartment complex, developed by Aspen Heights Partners, is located in Symphony Park, in downtown Las Vegas.

The developers of a luxury apartment complex celebrated its opening Tuesday morning at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Cedric Crear and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy were among those who took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Parc Haven. The 290-unit complex, developed by Aspen Heights Partners, is located at 250 S. City Parkway.

Parc Haven offers 17 different layouts, “allowing for future residents to tailor and personalize their home to their needs,” according to a release.

Symphony Park is home to The Smith Center, Discovery Children’s Museum and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. In recent years, the site has seen significant investment, including the openings of a new expo center, the park’s first residential development and two parking garages.

Other projects that have been approved since 2019 include a Marriott convention hotel and an 18-story residential tower that would become the tallest building in the park.

Goodman has previously described Symphony Park — located in Crear’s Ward 5 — as the epicenter of culture and medicine in Las Vegas, where young professionals, empty nesters and retirees can live in close proximity to the arts district and booming nightlife.

The official move-in date at the complex is Saturday.