82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Housing

Luxury apartment complex opening in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2021 - 6:48 pm
 
The front courtyard at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas duri ...
The front courtyard at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners, center, celebrates with Clark ...
Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners, center, celebrates with Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, center left, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center right, during a ribbon-cutting at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People mingle in the main lobby at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown La ...
People mingle in the main lobby at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People check out a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las V ...
People check out a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The view from a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vega ...
The view from a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners, center, gives a tour of a pent ...
Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners, center, gives a tour of a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The view from a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vega ...
The view from a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The view from a bedroom in a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in down ...
The view from a bedroom in a penthouse at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People mingle in the resident lounge at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downto ...
People mingle in the resident lounge at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A sitting area in the resident lounge at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downt ...
A sitting area in the resident lounge at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M ...
Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M ...
Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The front courtyard at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tues ...
The front courtyard at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners, mingles with Las Vegas Mayor C ...
Patrick Brennan, development manager for Aspen Heights Partners, mingles with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II at Parc Haven apartment complex at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The developers of a luxury apartment complex celebrated its opening Tuesday morning at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Cedric Crear and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy were among those who took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Parc Haven. The 290-unit complex, developed by Aspen Heights Partners, is located at 250 S. City Parkway.

Parc Haven offers 17 different layouts, “allowing for future residents to tailor and personalize their home to their needs,” according to a release.

Symphony Park is home to The Smith Center, Discovery Children’s Museum and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. In recent years, the site has seen significant investment, including the openings of a new expo center, the park’s first residential development and two parking garages.

Other projects that have been approved since 2019 include a Marriott convention hotel and an 18-story residential tower that would become the tallest building in the park.

Goodman has previously described Symphony Park — located in Crear’s Ward 5 — as the epicenter of culture and medicine in Las Vegas, where young professionals, empty nesters and retirees can live in close proximity to the arts district and booming nightlife.

The official move-in date at the complex is Saturday.

MOST READ
1
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
2
Clelin Ferrell switches jersey number with Raiders
Clelin Ferrell switches jersey number with Raiders
3
MGM Resorts bringing back paid self-parking
MGM Resorts bringing back paid self-parking
4
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
5
5 things to know about Raiders schedule release
5 things to know about Raiders schedule release
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trump International hotel is seen in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki Las V ...
Trump International sales help lead Las Vegas high-rise surge
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas high-rise market has re-emerged in 2021 with one of it’s strongest first quarters ever, led in part by a surge in sales at the Trump International Hotel on the Strip.